FSR Makes Mounting Mics Easy Work With Elegant Table Box

Woodland Park, NJ • FSR’s new T3-MJ+ Table Microphone Box series furnishes an elegant yet simple solution for mounting gooseneck microphones. The stylish, mini table box, available in a variety of models, accommodates a wide range of tables and lecterns for any applications requiring a gooseneck mic, including conference and boardrooms, courtrooms, state houses, pulpits and control rooms. Jan Sandri, FSR president announced today that all the models are in production and are currently shipping.

The T3-MJ+ is available in three finishes – black, brass and aluminum - to fit every décor. The basic model offers improved noise isolation and features a built-in, acoustically isolated microphone connector to accommodate mics with 3-pin XLR plugs of a diameter of 1-inch or less and provides superior shock and vibration damping.

Enhanced units, T3-MJ+1B and T3-MJ+2B, offer one or two additional buttons and are custom assembled with momentary or maintain type switches with a variety of switch caps and bi-color LEDs. T3-MJ+1BM and T3-MJ+2BM models feature an internally pre-wired built in mute feature. All models, except the base unit, provide a screw terminal connection to the mic.

A simple process requiring a 2-inch round hole, and less than 1.5 inches of under table clearance makes easy work of installation. An under table shroud is provided as part of the assembly.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of products for the audio / video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including AV floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and CAT-5 solutions.

All FSR products are designed and manufactured in its Woodland Park, NJ facility. The company is an Energy Star Partner and complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 to demonstrate its deep commitment to preserving the planet. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

