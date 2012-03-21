Pilat Media Adds Expanded Multidimensional Rights Management to IBMS

Customers' Ability to Define Multilevel Content Rights Provides Powerful Advantage for Supporting Wide Range of Delivery Platforms and Interactive Services

NEW YORK -- March 21, 2012 -- Pilat Media Global plc (AIM: PGB), a leading supplier of business management software to the media industry, today announced a new, expanded version of its IBMS Rights(TM) solution. A key component in the company's Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS), IBMS Rights now includes key features for customer-defined, multilevel rights management that support today's complex, multiplatform media environments.

IBMS Rights is a comprehensive broadcast rights management solution for both linear and on-demand multiplatform content, offering centralized rights management across all broadcasting operations and covering contract management, program finance, and distribution licensing. The IBMS Rights repository gives users a single, central location for recording consumption, usage, and distribution rights for any type of content -- from movies and series to footage and clips -- including the capture of underlying rights in embedded content. Likewise, it provides a central point for querying rights availability against any type of acquired or produced content, allowing the organization to exploit fully all licensed or owned rights on any platform, either through broadcasting that content or through licensing it to third parties.

With the new functionality in IBMS Rights, users can define an unlimited number of rights dimensions, expanding the system's preset rights dimensions to ensure that assets are fully utilized and contractual obligations are always met. Rights dimensions can include such parameters as broadcast resolutions, devices, and revenue models. As new rights dimensions emerge, IBMS users can immediately configure the appropriate rights themselves and log, track, and manage their usage from a centralized platform.

"With its enhanced rights management capabilities, IBMS Rights is now the industry's most flexible, comprehensive rights management system. IBMS users can manage program rights on a highly granular level to maximize their revenues, engage their audiences, and personalize viewer relationships like never before," said Avi Engel, CEO of Pilat Media. "IBMS Rights is the latest example of Pilat Media's commitment to offering a unified broadcast management platform from which media professionals can scale their operations to serve an ever-increasing range of platforms and interactive services, each with its own complex rights and content management demands."

Pilat Media Global plc (AIM: PGB) develops, markets, and supports business management software solutions for content and service providers in the media industry. Designed with the direct involvement of top-tier broadcasters, Pilat Media's systems improve business performance; accelerate time to market; and enable diversification and growth of content programming, advertising sales, traffic, and media operations for multiplatform linear and on-demand services. More than 60 blue-chip media companies around the world use Pilat Media solutions, including CBS, Corus, Discovery, SABC, Chello DMC, the BBC World Service, Media General, Sky Italia, ESPN Star Sports, and Foxtel. These and other deployments represent the management of billions of dollars in advertising revenue and programming that reaches hundreds of millions of viewers. More information is available at www.pilatmedia.com.

