Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) Nucomm Wireless Remote Camera System Provides Enhanced Flexibility For HDNet

CamPac2 Wireless Camera Transmitter and Newscaster DR2 Diversity Receiver Offers Reliable, High-Quality Images and Unique Views for Sports and Entertainment

MT. OLIVE, NJ, MAY 3, 2011 – As HDNet's sports and entertainment event coverage continues to increase, so does its need for a reliable wireless camera system that can deliver handheld video from locations that are inconvenient, prohibited, or even dangerous using a cabled camera. HDNet chose Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) Nucomm brand CamPac2 (CP2) and Newscaster DR2 wireless camera system to provide reliable, high-quality images. HDNet also selected the remote camera control for its CP2, which offers HDNet’s video operators the ability to “shade” or “paint” the cameras wirelessly.

“Whether it be roaming the pits of an auto race, sideline coverage of a football game or handheld shooting for concerts, the desire to purchase a wireless camera system became evident to us last year when the RF solution that we rented left us unsatisfied,” says Jeff Carman, technical producer and flyaway engineer, HDNet. “We chose the Nucomm gear because it significantly outperformed its competitor during a test of the two systems and has continued to perform above our expectations.”

The CamPac2 wireless camera system is compact and simple to use yet sophisticated enough to handle a wide range of applications including ENG, portable camera mounting for sports production, helicopter and UAV links as well as portable, mobile video and data links. The CP2 is a tri-band capable unit, which operates in the unlicensed 5.8GHz band, as well as licensed 6.4GHz and 7.1GHz bands without the need of any hardware changes.

“We are excited that HDNet chose to utilize Nucomm's wireless camera systems to ensure its broadcasts receive full coverage without any dropouts or degradation of signal quality,” says Stephen Shpock. “Our four antenna diversity system is designed for maximum flexibility and will let HDNet create zones allowing for increased coverage and, as any camera operator will tell you, having superior quality coverage in a stadium is a major necessity.”

The Newscaster DR2 diversity receiver is an updated model of its industry leading predecessor, the Newscaster DR and offers new features including “intelligent” block down converters, which actually communicate to the DR2 receiver, to control various operating modes. By utilizing the ability to block down convert the received high frequency signals to UHF band signals in the 150 to 850 MHz range, the DR2 now has the ability to remotely extend its antennas to 1,000 feet (using Belden 1694A cable), complete with DC power from the receiver, as well as other versatile modes of operation.

By having the option to choose from two different versions of BDCs for the Newscaster DR2, these units can transmit and receive a wide range of frequency bands from 1.99 GHz to 7.1 GHz, depending on customer requirements, making these units truly world-class products.

In addition, the diagnostics available with the Nucomm wireless camera system as an overlay provides valuable information including battery strength, power level and individual antenna performance that yields invaluable data in trying to troubleshoot an issue.

“HDNet prides itself on maintaining the highest signal integrity throughout its signal paths,” adds Carman. “Exceptional encoding is especially critical to this, as the signal will be decoded and then re-encoded for broadcast. Everyone at HDNet has been impressed with the quality of video the Nucomm equipment has provided; it’s nearly impossible to differentiate that it’s not from a wired camera. We have been very happy with our Nucomm purchase. It opened my eyes to what an RF camera system can really do. Sometimes I wish we had eight Nucomm systems.”

HDNet will also use the CP2 on a SteadiCam rig when covering concerts, and it is considering using the wireless equipment in conjunction with POV cameras.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company (MSC), offering broadcasters worldwide complete broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM and VSB) for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. MSC is a premier provider of engineering, integration, technical support, installation and commissioning services.

More information can be found at www.imt-broadcast.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2010 revenue of £310 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.