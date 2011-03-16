Myers To Demonstrate Full Line-Up Broadcast Traffic, Business, & Content Management Software At NAB 2011

Northampton, MA (March 16, 2011) – Myers Information Systems http://www.myersinfosys.com today announced plans to exhibit ProTrack – their modular suite of broadcast traffic, business, and content management software for Television and Radio in Booth N 3434 at NAB 2011. The line-up will include the developer’s new Media Asset Management (MAM) module – an affordable and highly effective solution for managing content, and their On-Demand module that enables media facilities to build, schedule, track and publish transcode requests for station-defined distribution.

Flagship Product ProTrack Television

At the heart of Myers Information Systems product line-up is ProTrack http://www.myersinfosys.com/protrack-tv, a scalable, modular broadcast traffic, business, and content management system for individual, multi‐channel and multi‐station facilities. Serving as the central unifying element, ProTrack integrates seamlessly with existing infrastructures such as automation, archive, accounting, PSIP, and web distribution platforms to optimize workflow efficiency and preserve current investments. To help maximize sales productivity, ProTrack’s cross-platform sales environment (e.g., TV, radio, web, print, events, etc.) provides for unified contracts, invoices and affidavits across the entire range of station media offerings. Actively used at more than 226 media outlets, supporting over 1,300 channels, ProTrack offers a high degree of structure and scalability – without sacrificing flexibility – for today’s rapidly evolving media environments.

New ProTrack Media Asset Management (MAM) Module

Myers’ new ProTrack Media Asset Management (MAM) http://www.myersinfosys.com/media-asset-management module automates digital media workflows by directing the movement of assets throughout the broadcast content lifecycle. It provides an affordable and highly effective solution for managing content, using business rules-based control over digital files to assure content is available where and when it is needed. With a live connection to storage devices, MAM assures information is up to date, viewable and actionable. MAM brings traffic system rules to life in content management.

New ProTrack On-DemandModule

Also featured is ProTrack’s On-Demand http://www.myersinfosys.com/video-on-demand module. It enables media facilities to build, schedule, track and publish transcode requests for station defined distribution (TV, Internet, Cable, DVD, etc.), optimizing the utilization of station assets via cross-platform publishing. On-Demand’s comprehensive query functions facilitate management and tracking by destination, generation trigger, active dates, and a host of other variables.

Established ProTrack Automation Integration

ProTrack Automation Integration http://www.myersinfosys.com/tv-automation establishes a direct communications link between traffic and automation. ProTrack supports the most extensive range of bi-directional interfaces between both established and emerging automation vendors. Electronic delivery of air schedules, records and metadata saves time and money by eliminating redundant data entry across multiple broadcast systems. Where possible, ProTrack will utilize the SMPTE standard Broadcast Exchange Format (BXF) http://www.myersinfosys.com/tv-bxf, a more dynamic interface with additional messaging. This flow of key metadata throughout the broadcast operation increases efficiency and synchronicity; enabling more accurate and timely broadcast decision-making.

Flagship Radio Suite ProTrack Radio

ProTrack Radio http://www.myersinfosys.com/protrack-radio is a software solution that supports sales and content management; traffic and scheduling; and distribution and repurposing of broadcast content across highly integrated stand-alone, multi‐channel and multi‐station broadcast operations. It provides a high‐level of structure and scalability – without sacrificing flexibility – for today’s rapidly evolving media environments. To facilitate revenue-generating opportunities, ProTrack Radio provides a robust collection of sales management features and reporting tools that provide sales teams with actionable insight. ProTrack Radio integrates with existing infrastructures such as automation and accounting, to optimize workflow efficiency and preserve current investments.

About Myers Information Systems

Myers Information Systems, Inc. has been developing broadcast management software since 1982. The Company provides technology and services for television, radio and other digital media providers designed to improve every aspect of their operations, from contracting to invoicing, media management to scheduling, and from trafficking to reconciliation. For more information, please visit: www.myersinfosys.com

Myers Information Systems contact: Crist Myers

+1-413-585-9820 / sales@myersinfosys.com

Press contact: Desert Moon Communications / Harriet Diener

+1-845-512-8283 / harriet@desertmooncomm.com