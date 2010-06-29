Nucomm Delivers Wireless HD Remote Camera Systems To Russian State Broadcaster

Nucomm, a Vitec Group brand, and a leading provider of digital and analog microwave systems for the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment, Government, Military and International marketplace, has delivered two wireless HD/SD remote camera systems to the All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, VGTRK.

"We are pleased to provide Russian state television with two of our state-of-the-art high definition wireless camera control systems," says Simon Clifford, director of international sales at Integrated Microwave Technologies. "The systems are equipped with Nucomm's own camera control telemetry system to provide full control of the latest family of Sony cameras using the original Sony Remote Control Panel (RCP)."

Founded in 1990, the unitary enterprise All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK) is the largest Russian television and radio broadcaster that owns a powerful part of Digital Satellite News Gathering and microwave systems. VGTRK currently owns and operates five national television channels, two international networks, five radio stations and more than 80 regional TV and radio networks.

This system was most recently used by VGTRK at the 2010 Moscow Victory Day Parade on May 9, 2010, which commemorated the 65th anniversary of the capitulation of Nazi Germany in 1945. The VGTRK systems operate at 7 GHz and use four-way diversity to provide robust coverage in this higher frequency band. They also make use of the Nucomm "twin pedestal" 16 MHz bandwidth for superior data rate whilst maintaining optimum receiver sensitivity for maximum signal range. In addition, the systems make use of Nucomm's "combined block down converter" features so that a single set of four Rx antennas and BDCs can provide four-way diversity to two DR2 receivers at the same time.

Each system consists of a CamPac2 transmitter and Newscaster DR2 receiver. The CamPac2's stylish, rugged machined housing provides durability and exceptional thermal characteristics for operation in the harshest of conditions, including the low temperatures and winds common to Russian winters.

Outfitted with dual audio inputs that can be arranged for microphone, line level or AES/EBU digital sound, the CamPac2's audio levels can be easily set using programmable gain. Its digital VU meters are illustrated on the color TFT display. The CamPac2's control panel offers easy navigation through a simplified menu system. Epitomizing flexibility, its control panel can be removed and replaced through an optional extender that allows remote use of up to 30 metres via an RS-232/RS-485 connection to a PDA or PC.

The Newscaster DR2 can receive lower frequency UHF signals, allowing the unit to work with external block down converters (BDCs). Its architecture offers communication between the external BDCs and the main receive unit, enabling the system to operate in different modes, such as wideband block down conversion or channel specific down conversion, providing customers with far more flexibility than similar systems on the market.

The Newscaster DR2 is equipped with four VHF/UHF inputs that communicate directly to the external BDCs, and utilizes 'Maximum Ratio Combining' techniques to provide up to four-way diversity. In using the external BDC, the Newscaster DR2's receiving antennas can be remotely mounted at a distance from the main unit. It is outfitted with an integrated COFDM demodulator, an MPEG2 HD/SD decoder, an internal power supply, an integrated spectrum analyzer and an on-screen display.