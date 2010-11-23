3DFusion glasses-less 3-D display technology gets rave reviews

After a number of public events involving presentations of its 3-D TV display technology in the past two months, a New York-based startup called 3DFusion is beginning to receive recognition as a promising new way to watch 3-D in the home or at a retail location without special glasses.

Leveraging the company’s 3DFMax image optimization technology, 3Dfusion now offers a new 42in 3-D display with a lenticular lens design that it said creates nine distinct autostereoscopic views. This allows multiple viewers to watch from a large comfort zone. The display and internal 3DFusion technology is designed for a wide range of applications, from home viewing to digital signage and immersive information provisioning.

Even seasoned industry analysts are taking notice. Insight Media Analyst Matt Brenneshultz stated in the Nov. 11 issue of Display Daily, “The 3DFusion display is the one I was thinking of when I said auto stereoscopic displays were good enough for digital signage.”

Several weeks later, at its official public launch, 3DFusion showed off its “commercially ready” glasses-free technology. The company used its 3DFMax 3D ASD Optimization hardware and software platform to convert a Bon Jovi music video (“What Do You Got?”) into its glasses-free 3-D format. 3DFusion also treated the audience of the Bon Jovi concert to a presentation of the video on four 3DFusion displays. The audience reaction was highly positive.

On the same day, at the Customer Engagement Technology World (CETW) trade show at the Jacob Javits Center, in New York City, a totally different audience focused on digital signage was exposed to 3DFusion glasses free technology at the Vira booth. Attendees at the show were impressed with the clarity of the 3-D images without glasses, according to the company.

“It took us four years to get here,” said Ilya Sorokin, CEO of 3DFusion, “but we are finally showing the world that 3-D is not only beautiful and natural, but it can be enjoyed without constrains and discomfort of the 3-D glasses.”

3DFusion President Steve Blumenthal said that his company integrates proprietary math algorithms with the traditional 3-D optical, left/right stereo pairs to create the depth element of the image adjustable, similar to brightness and contrast control on a standard TV.

“In essence, we have created a new dimension in mastering, interacting and optimizing the 3-D video signal,” he said. He continued that the key to the 3DFusion 3-D TV platform is its ability to adjust the depth factors of the image to the taste, comfort and visual preference level of the viewer.

The company currently is looking for investors and strategic partners to make this technology available for widespread vertical market applications.

Founded in 2007, 3DFusion’s Auto Stereoscopic Display (ASD) platform is a 3-D TV technology that is looking to become a seamless replacement for conventional 2-D TV.

The company has filed for several patents and holds the exclusive rights to the 3DFMax 3D ASD Optimization hardware and software technology that solves what has been the biggest hurdle to widespread adoption, which is the need for special glasses.