Facilis Offers Trade-in Program to Avid Unity and Apple Xsan Owners

Facilis Technology, a leader in advanced shared storage solutions for post-production and content creation, is offering a trade-in program for Avid Unity MediaNetwork, LANshare and Apple Xsan owners looking to retire their aging shared storage systems. From today through the end of 2011, customers who trade in Unity or Xsan systems will receive a 20 percent discount toward the purchase of a new Facilis TerraBlock 24D/24EX shared storage system.

Because TerraBlock supports 4 & 8 Gb Fibre and 1 & 10 Gb Ethernet, facilities can repurpose much of their current Fibre channel and Ethernet infrastructure, and add:

• Dynamic switchable sharing for volume and file-level control

• Multi-platform shared file system capability

• Unique Pro Tools file-level support

• Easy expandability with no per-seat fees of any kind

• Native cross-platform Avid project and media sharing

• Ultra high performance -- even at 100% full

“We’ve heard from a number of post facilities that their Unity and Xsan systems are maxed out, but cost and complexity makes upgrading difficult,” said Francis Albert, founder and president of Facilis. “This trade-in program can help facilities increase their performance, achieve greater capacity and expandability with cross-platform support and cutting edge features. It’s a flexible path to the future.”

TerraBlock by Facilis is a high-capacity, shared storage system for post-production and content creation. It fosters collaboration, supporting Fibre channel and Ethernet, volume and file-level control, and multiple platforms. TerraBlock outperforms the competition and provides a lower total cost of ownership (TCO) than that of traditional SAN infrastructure.

Trade-in program runs through December 31, 2011. For complete details about the terms and conditions of the program, visit http://www.facilis.com/howtobuy.html

About Facilis Technology

Facilis Technology, Inc. was founded in 2003 to bring advanced shared storage to television and film post production at a reasonable price. The company designs and builds high-capacity, turnkey solutions that are open, flexible and scalable; enabling content creators to collaborate and work more efficiently.

