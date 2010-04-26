CLEAR-COM TOPS THE RATINGS AT RUSSIA’S TTC OSTANKINO

Robust Eclipse® digital matrix intercom system connects over 70 production and editing studios



ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA/CAMBRIDGE, UK ─ Clear-Com®, a global leader in mission-critical voice communication systems, is connecting more than 200,000 square meters of integrated television production and telecommunications space at Russia’s Television Technical Center Ostankino (TTC Ostankino). Using Clear-Com’s Eclipse® Omega, Median and PiCo digital matrix intercom systems as the facility’s in-house intercom system, over 2,000 TTC Ostankino staff members communicate seamlessly during the collaboration and coordination of much of the country’s leading television and radio programming.

As TTC Ostankino is one of Europe’s largest broadcasting centers transmitting over 100 hours of TV programming, the Eclipse digital matrix intercom system was the ideal solution to facilitate 24/7 inter-department communication. With unparalleled audio quality, proven reliability and a high-quality connection, the Eclipse solution met all of TTC Ostankino’s requirements for an in-house intercom system robust enough to connect over 70 production and editing studios.

“At TTC Ostankino, we are constantly growing our staff in order to meet the rigorous demands of the television and radio companies that use our services,” says Andrey Podshivalov, Head of Technical Support at TTC Ostankino. “We needed a powerful system that could support our large staff now as well as in the future, integrating easily with the systems we already have in place. The Eclipse system gives us the ultimate in flexibility and versatility, with the option to incorporate additional equipment at our own pace as we continue to expand.”

The Eclipse digital matrix intercom system offers as many as 3,120 user connections on a networked system platform. Installed in TTC Ostankino’s production studios, the Eclipse PiCo system offers 36 ports in 1RU, with the Eclipse Median system offering up to 112 CAT-5 panel/four-wire ports and the Eclipse Omega providing up to 240 RJ-45 ports in a 6RU chassis. Additional ports are easily integrated via port card, increasing the number of users supported by the system.

TTC Ostankino also appreciates the customizable nature of Clear-Com’s innovative display panels designed for use with the Eclipse, the V-Series user panels. Offering user-configured signalling LEDs and cutting-edge Digital Signal Processing in an acoustically controlled contemporary design, the V-Series panels allow for local and centralized real-time changes to audio routing and effects. A high-resolution 10 character display makes the V-Series panels especially user-friendly. With a host of international characters supported, TTC Ostankino users can access their assignments and set-up options in Russian, easily identifying source and destination labels.

“High-quality and reliable communications during the production of broadcast programs is absolutely essential, especially when it comes to a broadcast center that is as large and complex as TTC Ostankino,” says Karlie Miles, Director of EMEA Sales, Clear-Com. “At TTC Ostankino, the Eclipse digital matrix intercom system is an important factor in ensuring that staff can communicate to prepare for each program, trouble-shoot and ensure smooth workflows for a variety of customers, including Russia’s leading Channel One.”

TTC Ostankino’s full intercom system set-up includes the Eclipse PiCo, Median and Omega systems along with Clear-Com’s V-Series user control panels. In addition, TTC Ostankino also continues to use previous versions of Clear-Com’s digital matrix intercom systems, the Matrix Plus II and Drake 4000 Series II, integrating all systems to create an extremely functional, high-power in-house intercom network.

