Cobalt Digital Takes Home Another "STAR" Award From Editors of TV Technology Europe

NEW 9257 MADI DISTRIBUTION AMPLIFIER FOR OPENGEAR® FORMAT

ACKNOWLEDGED FOR INNOVATION AT IBC 2011

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands -- Cobalt Digital (www. CobaltDigital.com) has been recognized for innovation again. The manufacturer of 3G/HD/SD-SDI conversion gear received another STAR (Superior Technology Award Recipient) – its eighth - from the editorial staff of TV Technology Europe magazine at the 2011 IBC convention, this time for its 9257 1x9 MADI (AES10-2003) Audio Distribution Amplifier, developed for the openGear® platform.

The STAR Award is designed to celebrate and showcase the preeminent technological innovations available to the broadcast industry. TV Technology Europe's editor reviewed a variety of products, examined the technical applications and their overall contribution to the industry, and then chose 25 winners.

"STAR awards are given to interesting new products that help a user save money or accomplish a task in an easier way," said Mark Hallinger, Editor of TV Technology Europe. "The products selected help advance the industry--some were chosen because of technical novelty or innovation, some because they filled an important gap in the production or transmission chain, and some because they were just cool products."

Cobalt’s 9257 provides a quick and easy way to transport audio between trucks without the need for fiber. Using MINI DIN or HD-BNC connectors, a customer can install 20 cards into a single 2RU frame, offering the capability to accept 20 inputs and 180 outputs -- ideal for the limited space available in trucks.

“We are both pleased and honored to receive our eighth STAR award,” exclaimed Chris Shaw, Cobalt’s senior vice president of sales and marketing. “Cobalt developed the new 9257, 1x9 MADI DA at the request of our end-users. Many mobile production truck companies are using MADI for sending/receiving audio signals between vehicles. The 9257 presents a really compact and efficient way to transport MADI audio between vehicles without fiber or degradation.”

