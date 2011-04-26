Dashwood Cinema Solutions NABs Best of Show Vidy Award from Videography Magazine

Dashwood’s Stereo3D CAT™ wins coveted accolade for its achievement in video technology at this year’s NAB show

Toronto, Canada –Dashwood Cinema Solutions, developer of stereoscopic software, is pleased to announce that Stereo3D CAT™—its unrivaled on-location calibration and analysis system—received one of Videography magazine’s Best of Show Vidy Awards during the 2011 NAB Show in Las Vegas. One of the longest-running NAB awards programs, the Best of Show Vidy Awards recognized Dashwood Cinema Solutions Stereo3D CAT™ for its achievement in the advancement of the art and science of video technology. “We are truly honored to receive such a prestigious award for our new Stereo3D CAT™ product, which is just one piece of our new line of 3D products, including Stereo3D Toolbox™ and the DSC Labs Dashwood 3D Chart™,” says Tim Dashwood, stereographer and founder of Dashwood Cinema Solutions. “Our production company, Stereo3D Unlimited, has been testing Stereo3D CAT’s™ ability to calibrate, perform necessary stereoscopic calculations, and check safe parallax limits out in the field for months… it’s great that we had a chance to debut it to the NAB community and already see such positive feedback.”

Videography magazine, published by NewBay Media, is part of NewBay Media's Broadcast and Video Group of products, which also includes videography.com, DV magazine, DV.com, Digital Video Expo, DigitalContentProducer.com, Millimeter.com, and the Creative Planet Communities. It is uniquely poised to recognize the full spectrum video technology on display during NAB. A select panel of engineers, editors, and production and post professionals joined the magazine staff to act as judges for Videography’s Best of Show Vidy Awards.

The winners of the 2011 Vidy Awards will be featured in the May issue of Videography magazine, and also on videography.com. For a full-list of winners, visit http://www.videography.com/article/104878.

For more information about the 2011 Vidy Awards, contact Videography Editor Cristina Clapp at 310 429 8484 or via email at cclapp@nbmedia.com.

For more information about Videography magazine, contact Eric Trabb at 212 378 0400, ext. 532 or via email at etrabb@nbmedia.com.

For more information about Dashwood Cinema Solutions, please visit http://www.dashwood3d.com.

About NewBay Media LLC

NewBay Media's market leading brands are centered on five vertical markets -- Pro Audio, Broadcast & Video, Musical Instruments, AV/Consumer Electronics and K-12 Education. NewBay publishes and produces more than 40 publications and show dailies, 50 websites, 30 daily and weekly E-Newsletters, three Expos and more than 50 custom publishing efforts, annually. NewBay reaches more than three million readers in print and one million online and in person -- around the world in more than 100 countries. Additional information on NewBay can be found by visiting http://www.nbmedia.com.

About Dashwood Cinema Solutions

A part of the Noise Industries Development Partner Program since 2009, Dashwood Cinema Solutions is an R&D wing of Stereo 3D Unlimited, a Toronto, Ontario, Canada-based production company that specializes in pre-visualization, music videos and film production. Dashwood Cinema Solutions’ mandate is to find solutions to common problems in film production and post-production. Their award-winning flagship product, Stereo3D Toolbox™ is utilized by post-production houses around the world for easy stereoscopic 3D mastering on the Mac platform. For more information about Dashwood Cinema Solutions, please go to http://www.Dashwood3D.com or http://www.noiseindustries.com.

Stereo3D Toolbox™, Stereo3D CAT™, and the Dashwood 3D Chart™ are trademarks of Dashwood Cinema Solutions, a division of 11 Motion Pictures Limited. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

