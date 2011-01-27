VSN presents new version of Traffic and Scheduling solution for TV broadcasters

VSNCREATV's new 3.0 version, the traffic and planning solution for TV channels, features a new and enhanced interface, a new module for managing advertising contracts as well as integration with the financial and commercial opt-outs management systems.

Planning (mono or multichannel), management of programming schedules and TV commercials and knowledge of broadcast profitability at different time slots are key aspects in broadcast environments today. With the aim to facilitate management team's work, VSN introduces the new 3.0 version of its traffic, management and planning solution for TV broadcasters: VSNCREATV.

VSNCREATV 3.0 comes with a new and enhanced user interface with an optimised arrangement of menus that makes its use easier. The new sales management module allows to add dvertising contracts and clients and check their reliability. Also, a new module has been added that allows to register all aired commercials and generate reports integrated with the accounting and financial system (SAP). The commercial opt-out system allows managing commercial airings and classifying them by channel or geographical area in order to meet different audience targets.

Nowadays, broadcast environments are more competitive than ever and sales and planning departments are becoming more important to rapidly manage unexpected events, breaking news and new methods for sponsoring/advertising TV programming. VSN's traffic solution allows for a tight integration with master control operation while facilitating those departments to efficiently manage resources.