LYNX Technik AG® Launches New yellobrik® 3G Fiber Interfaces at NAB 2010

LYNX Technik AG will debut a new 3G fiber transmitter, 3G transceiver, and 3G bi-directional transceiver at NAB 2010 – Booth N5011. They complement the existing line of yellobrik fiber brick interfaces and include:

• OTX 1840 – 3G SDI to fiber transmitter

• OTR 1840 – 3G SDI / fiber transceiver

• OBD 1810 – 3G bi-directional, single fiber SDI transceiver

• 1 RU yellobrik fiber chassis

The yellobrik plug-and-play fiber interfaces are ideal for mobile and fixed production and studio broadcast applications, as well as a vast variety of professional AV installations including; digital signage, distance learning, medical imaging, and anywhere high-density, broadcast quality video transport over long distances is needed.

The OTR 1840 and OTX 1840 support all SDI video standards, including 3G 1080p for transmission up to 40 Km (24.8 miles) at a wavelength of 1550nm. The OBD 1810 supports all SDI video standards, including 3G 1080p for bi-directional, single fiber transmission up to 10 Km (6.2 miles). All three models auto-detect incoming signals, including DVB-ASI for MPEG video streams and transport the signals without any degradation, preserving the fully uncompressed signal quality, which keeps the end result free of artefacts. Signals are equalized and re-clocked prior to fiber optic transmission.

The OTX 1840 fiber transmitter includes an SDI input and fiber output for single mode transmission of video signals. When paired with the fiber optic to SDI receiver (yellobrik ORX 1800) the resulting solution is an optical transmission / receiver system.

The OTR 1840 fiber transceiver has independent transmitter and receiver channels that provide a solution for fiber optic transport of digital signals, no matter what the format.

For bi-directional applications, the OBD 1810 fiber optic to SDI transceiver combines a transmitter and receiver in a compact package consisting of a pair of modules. Users place a yellobrik bi-directional transceiver at each location to transmit and receive SDI 3G video signals over a single fiber link.

All three models use LC optical connectors and include an AC power brick and wall mounting brackets.

The new yellobrik 1 RU chassis accommodates up to fourteen fiber yellobriks, with centralized power and redundant backup. The chassis accepts external 12 VDC power inputs from optional external power bricks.

The yellobrik fiber modules are cost effective fiber optic connectivity solutions that combat the restrictions involved with the distribution of uncompressed broadcast quality video signals over long distances.

Availability:

The new yellobrik fiber products and mounting chassis will be available for delivery in May, 2010.