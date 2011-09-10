SSL DEMONSTRATES EXPANDED CAPABILITY OF C100 HDS WITH NEW V4 SOFTWARE AT IBC 2011

New Features Extend Capability, Productivity and Connectivity for Broadcasters

AMSTERDAM – Solid State Logic will feature its new V4 Software for the industry standard C100 HDS Digital Broadcast Console for the first time at IBC 2011 (Hall 8. Stand D83). Demonstrating on-going development of the industry standard C100 HDS, the new V4 Software release, announced at NAB 2011, offers new features and options that significantly increase capability, productivity and connectivity for the high-end broadcaster. The V4 software package, which has generated keen interest from the industry, is available now as an upgrade.

“As broadcasters across the world are implementing systems to enhance and streamline the production process to meet budget considerations, SSL is responding with its new V4 software package for the C100,” says Niall Feldman, director of new products for Solid State Logic. “V4 delivers exceptional power to the broadcast facility with enhanced integration with third-party broadcast systems and though our unique ‘Production Assistant’ tools, which integrate, streamline and automate key broadcast tasks.”

Highlights of the new software include ‘C-Play,’ another industry first from SSL, which embeds a professional audio playout system into the console surface, delivering superior ergonomics for the operator and integrated recall of playlists with console projects. Compatibility with external studio systems is significantly enhanced; V4 includes integration with Mosart Medialab Newscast Automation. Mosart is one of the world’s leading production automation systems and adds to existing support for Sony ELC and Ross Overdrive. Continuing with the integration theme, full-duplex connectivity with Reidel RockNet Audio Networks (including remote preamp control and compatibility with their Independent Gain System) expands compatibility with installed audio networks. ‘Audio Follow Video’ capabilities are also enhanced with independently programmable ramp on/off fade times.

Improving on a class leading set of redundancy capabilities, V4 introduces Loop Redundancy Mode for the SSL MORSE Stagebox and the new Alpha-Link Live-R MADI I/O unit. Building on the success of the Alpha-Link Live low-cost console I/O unit, the new Alpha-Link Live-R unit adds a set of Redundant MADI optical fibre connections to the existing Alpha-Link Live low-cost console I/O unit. The new Loop Redundancy Mode reduces the number of cables required for redundant fibre system installation and doubles the amount of audio signals that can be passed between the C10/C100 and the modular B-RIO I/O Unit.

V4 also brings several surround production additions. The 5.1 Foldown system adds user adjustable individual Center, Rear (LS and RS) and LFE gain setting, an overall stereo output level trim and a new M-3/M-6 mono fold-down option. A new 5.1 BLITS Tone Ident generator routes to all 5.1 format PGM, ASG, Channel and Utility Buses.

For more information visit: www.solidstatelogic.com.

For detailed specifications and cost options contact: sales@solidstatelogic.com.

Editors Notes:

C100 HDS V4 software is yet another step in the evolution of the world’s most established broadcast audio console system. Originally introduced in 2003, C100, C100 HD and C100 HDS consoles are in continued use in a broad spectrum of critical broadcast applications worldwide. C100 HDS is a specialized Broadcast Audio Console offering versatile, scalable Control Surface, Processing, I/O and Routing options that are custom configured to match customer requirements. C100 HDS delivers advanced technology and workflow solutions for fixed, mobile or sophisticated multi-studio installations. C100 integrates with SSL’s MORSE multi console, multi studio audio asset sharing system that can include multiple SSL C100 HDS and the smaller C10 HD consoles with asset control from the console surface.

C100 HDS offers many options to solve the production and workflow challenges: a ‘Broadcast Production Automation’ option provides support for Ross, Sony and Mosart Medialab production automation systems, a ‘5.1 Upmix’ option that generates multichannel surround output from stereo sources and a ‘Dialogue Automix’ option ensures reliable, multi-mic talk show audio level management. SSL’s DAW control option enables post production mixing during studio dark periods for increased studio productivity.

