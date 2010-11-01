NewTek TriCaster™ Honored as Finalist in the 2010 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards

NewTek, worldwide leader in video and 3D animation products, was chosen as a fan favorite in the 2010 Streaming Media Readers’ Choice Awards for its TriCaster™ portable live production system.

"To be a preferred company and product by Streaming Media readers is a wonderful result of why we come to work every day," said Michael Kornet, chief marketing officer, NewTek. "TriCaster enables everyone from individual artists, MTV, city halls and the Dept. of Homeland Security, to high school teams and professional sports organizations like the NBA D-league, NHL and the NY Giants to attract a larger audience, deepen relationships with fans and deliver network-quality, live streaming content that can’t be found anywhere else."

"These finalists—some well-known, some up-and-coming—represent the best of the best in the eyes of the people who really matter: the people who use online video technologies every day," said Streaming Media Editor Eric Schumacher-Rasmussen. "The fact that over 7,000 people cast more than 58,000 votes in 22 categories is one more indicator of how exciting and vibrant this industry is, and how passionately people feel about the products they use."

NewTek will have a booth (#25) at Streaming Media West where it will showcase the latest HD addition to the TriCaster family, the award-winning NewTek TriCaster TCXD850. The company will also be represented at two speaking events. NewTek Senior Vice President of Strategic Development, Philip Nelson, will discuss how to create and live stream your own show at “The Celebrity Next Door: Be Your Own Web Channel” session on November 2 at 3:10 p.m. (PST). Musician, Furious World host, and TriCaster-user, Peter Himmelman, will sit on the “How to Choose the Right Platform” panel on November 2 at 10:30 a.m. (PST).

In addition to receiving this accolade in the US, NewTek TriCaster was also honored in the Streaming Media European Readers’ Choice Awards, as a finalist in the "Best Webcast Platform" category.

With TriCaster, anyone can simultaneously produce, live stream, broadcast, project and record HD and SD network-style productions. A single operator can switch between multiple cameras, virtual inputs and live virtual sets, while inserting clips, titles and motion graphics with multi-channel effects. TriCaster is used by broadcasters, sports organizations, schools, houses of worship, government agencies and others to provide a new level of extended programming and content to their audience.

Pricing and Availability

The TriCaster family of products in NTSC is available in North America starting at US$4,995 for education, and in multi-standard for US$5,995. For more information, please visit www.newtek.com, or call NewTek Sales at 800-368-5441. International callers dial +1-210-370-8000.

About NewTek

Benefiting producers and artists with cost-effective and groundbreaking technologies, NewTek is a worldwide leader in portable live production, video editing, 3D animation and special effects tools, including the TriCaster™ product line, 3PLAY™ and LightWave 3D®. NewTek has won numerous industry accolades, including two Emmy® Awards.

Clients include: MTV, ESPN X Games, New York Giants, NBA Development League, Fox News, BBC, NHL, Nickelodeon, the Steve Harvey Morning Show, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, Fox Sports, USA TODAY, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), "Furious World." NewTek products have been used in blockbuster films and television shows, including "Avatar," "Alice in Wonderland," "TinTin," "Repo Men," "Angels and Demons," "Battle for Terra," The Dark Knight," "Iron Man," "Tropic Thunder," "V," "Fringe," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" "The Fairly OddParents" and more.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, please visit: www.newtek.com.

###

• TriCaster, TriCaster STUDIO and TriCaster BROADCAST are trademarks of NewTek.

• 3PLAY, LightWave, TimeWarp, SpeedEDIT, VT[5], iVGA, LiveSet, LiveMatte, LiveText, and 3D Arsenal are trademarks of NewTek.

• LightWave 3D is a registered trademark of NewTek.

• All other products or brand names mentioned are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.