DIGITAL NIRVANA INTRODUCES DVB-ASI MONITORIQ BROADCAST MONITORING SYSTEM AT IBC 2010

Newest Solution to Provide Broadcast Organizations of All Sizes Unparalleled Functionality in an Affordable Networked Appliance

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS – SEPTEMBER 10, 2010 – Digital Nirvana, Inc., a leading provider of media industry solutions, will be offering attendees an advanced look at the beta version of its new DVB-ASI MonitorIQ Broadcast Monitoring System (MonitorIQ BMS) at this year’s IBC 2010 (Stand 8.D29).

To date, Digital Nirvana's MonitorIQ solutions have allowed broadcasters to monitor studio feeds with its HD-SDI system, as well as the final broadcast with its DVB/ATSC/QAM/NTSC/PAL system. The DVB-ASI MonitorIQ system will allow national and local television networks, in addition to cable and satellite broadcasters, to monitor the output of any encoder as well as the uplinks and downlinks so that they can quickly determine not just when failures occur, but also where that failure originated. In addition, the DVB-ASI MonitorIQ solution allows broadcast engineers to monitor several program streams on a transport flow and records the entire transport for later analysis.

“All the benefits of the existing MonitorIQ solution remain, including the ability to view a low bit rate proxy via our web interface, as well as the ability to quickly create clips and download them in the original unaltered form or in other formats,” says Ned Chini, vice president of business development and sales, Digital Nirvana. “And of course, broadcast engineering and operation teams, as well as network executives, can monitor for signal problems, such as loss of audio or video, static screen, black outs or loss of captions.” In addition, SNMP messages can be sent on any event and integrated into broadcasters’ existing monitoring framework.

MonitorIQ BMS is a cutting-edge solution that includes a number of unique features unmatched in the industry. MonitorIQ is a next-generation broadcast monitoring system that combines the functionality of content recording (HD and SD in full resolution), content search, retrieve and repurposing, web publishing, signal monitoring, air check logging, archiving, ad verification and tracking, and competitive analysis in a highly scalable networked appliance, with a powerful web-based management user interface designed to help broadcasters improve their productivity and bottom line.

A beta version of the ASI MonitorIQ Broadcast Monitoring System will be available September 2010. The finalized solution is scheduled to ship Q4 2010.

About Digital Nirvana

Since 1996, Digital Nirvana has been empowering customers with robust, state-of-the-art knowledge management technologies. With extensive media industry expertise, Digital Nirvana makes it possible for organizations to streamline operations and gain competitive advantage with innovative product and service offerings. The industry-leading MonitorIQ Broadcast Monitoring System from Digital Nirvana is a full-featured monitoring platform incorporating the most advanced capabilities available in an affordable, networked appliance. Digital Nirvana is headquartered in Newark, California and has operations in multiple locations globally.

Further information is available at www.digital-nirvana.com.