Middle Atlantic Products Names Milsk Company Broadcast Rep Of The Year

Las Vegas, NV––Milsk Company was named Broadcast Sales Representative of the Year at Middle Atlantic Products sales meeting prior to InfoComm 2010.

Highlighted by the company’s impetus of “Investing In Innovation,” the meeting featured inspired speeches from company president Mike Baker and others.

In addition to Broadcast Rep of the Year, Milsk Company won the President’s Club Award for 2009 along with AV Marketing, Inc.

Asked about the award, Broadcast Sales Director Dave Amoscato said, “Milsk has a long history of dedication to Middle Atlantic Products. We appreciate their hard work in 2009 and look forward to an even more successful 2010.”

Photo caption (Left to Right): Justin Tilley, Middle Atlantic Products’ Midwest Regional Sales Manager; Ken Tinkham, Milsk Company, and Bob Newhuis, Midwest Sales Director for Middle Atlantic.

