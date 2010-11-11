Singular Software Extends PluralEyes Compatibility to Adobe Premiere Pro Mac OS X Users

CS4 and CS5 Mac users can now make synchronization magic with PluralEyes

Vancouver, British Columbia --Singular Software™, developer of workflow automation applications for digital media, announced that its flagship product PluralEyes® is now compatible with Adobe® Premiere® Pro Creative Suite (CS) versions 4 and 5 for Mac® OS® X. The multi award-winning PluralEyes analyzes audio information to synchronize audio and video clips automatically, saving video editors hours in post-production. The PluralEyes release for Premiere Pro on the Mac platform provides users with all of the same unique PluralEyes product features for managing multi-camera, multi-take, and dual-system audio productions. “The requests to extend PluralEyes support for Premiere Pro Mac OS X have continued to pile up since the initial announcement of CS4 and CS5 compatibility at this year’s NAB Show,” says Bruce Sharpe, CEO, Singular Software. “We look forward to Mac users tapping into the benefits of a simplified workflow.”

About PluralEyes

A fan favorite among video producers of all skill levels; PluralEyes can be used for a wide-range of projects, from weddings and live events, to documentaries, commercials, indie films and more.

Recently honored with DV Magazine’s “Award of Excellence”, those that have reviewed PluralEyes continue to sing its praises. "I'm BLOWN AWAY at how easy PluralEyes makes syncing my audio and video. As a wedding cinematographer shooting exclusively with the 5D Mark II, PluralEyes saves me time and headache when dealing with my external audio recorder. I LOVE IT, LOVE IT, LOVE IT,” says, Rob Adams, award-winning cinematographer, Rob Adams Wedding Cinematography.

To read more PluralEyes quotes and reviews, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com/reviews.html.

PluralEyes for Adobe Premiere Pro Mac OS X Availability and Pricing

PluralEyes for Premiere Pro for OS X 10.5 and later is available to purchase via the Singular Software website for an introductory price of $119 USD until Dec. 11, 2010. The regular price is $149 USD.

To download PluralEyes for Adobe Premiere Pro Mac OS X, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com/downloads.html.

Other PluralEyes Versions

PluralEyes for Adobe Premiere Pro (Windows), Final Cut® Pro, Sony® Vegas® Pro, and Avid® Media Composer ® (beta) are also available via the Singular Software website: http://www.singularsoftware.com/buy.html.

Students and instructors can also benefit from Singular Software’s academic discount of 50%, which can be applied to individual purchases of PluralEyes. For volume orders, please contact sales@singularsoftware.com.

You can test drive PluralEyes by downloading a fully functional 30-day free trial version from: http://www.singularsoftware.com/downloads.html.

About Singular Software

Established in 2008, Singular Software pioneers the development of workflow automation applications for audio and video professionals. Its breakthrough solution, PluralEyes, offers innovative technology to automate and simplify multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio workflows. Singular Software products support industry leading non-linear editing products. For more information about Singular Software, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com.

Singular Software PluralEyes is a registered trademark of Singular Software Inc. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

