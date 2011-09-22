Wohler Presto Earns STAR Award From Editors of TV Technology Europe

SAN FRANCISCO -- Sept. 22, 2011 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that its Presto video switcher is the recipient of a 2011 STAR (Superior Technology Award Recipient) Award, given by the editorial staff of TV Technology Europe magazine at IBC2011. The STAR Award showcases and celebrates the preeminent technological innovations available to the broadcast industry. TV Technology Europe's editor reviewed a variety of products, examined the technical applications and their overall contribution to the industry, and then chose 25 winners.

"STAR awards are given to interesting new products that help a user save money or accomplish a task in an easier way," said Mark Hallinger, editor of TV Technology Europe, the region's leading magazine for broadcast technology. "The products selected help advance the industry. Some were chosen because of technical novelty or innovation, some because they filled an important gap in the production or transmission chain, and some because they were just cool products."

The Presto video switcher makes 16 3G/HD/SD-SDI video channels readily available for monitoring and straightforward switching via integrated OLED push-buttons. This highly reliable, cost-effective switcher, which replaces Wohler's Touch-It(TM) Digital multichannel video monitor and controller, offers a compact 1-RU solution with 16 OLED screens, each of which serves as a switching button that displays the video stream from any source.

In addition to earning the TV Technology 2011 STAR Award, Wohler's Presto video switcher also earned a Broadcast Engineering Pick Hit award at the 2011 NAB Show. Additional information about the Presto and other Wohler products is available at www.wohler.com. Information about TV Technology Europe, published by NewBay Media, is at www.nbmedia.com.

