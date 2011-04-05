DK-Technologies Unveils The DK Meter – A Compact Audio Loudness Meter For Stereo And 5.1 Surround

After much anticipation, Danish manufacturer DK-Technologies will be using the NAB platform to unveil the DK Meter - latest addition to its range of high-end audio and video metering products.

This groundbreaking Compact Audio Loudness Meter (CALM) is no bigger than an iPhone and is designed to meet increasing demands from the market for cost-effective stereo and 5.1 metering, including loudness.

Two versions of the DK Meter will be shown in prototype at NAB: the DK1, which is ideal for anyone working in stereo, and the DK2, which is specifically aimed at the burgeoning 5.1 surround sound market.

The DK Meter is easy to use, easy to install and comes with its own desk-mount. It accepts digital audio inputs and is supplied with all known loudness measurement recommendations, as well as the standard DK-Technologies meter scales. Pricing for this product is highly competitive - just $1295.00 in the US and €995.00 in Europe.

Richard Kelley, Director of Sales and Marketing for DK-Technologies, says: “In light of the recent CALM legislation in the US - and the latest ITU and EBU recommendations regarding audio loudness in Europe - broadcasters have been crying out for cost-effective and easy to use metering technology that helps them keep within the guidelines. This latest addition to our range fits the bill perfectly. It draws on DK’s many years of experience in the audio metering market and addresses all of the issues broadcasters currently have with measuring loudness. What’s more, like all of the meters in our range, this new product can be easily updated to accommodate any new standards that might be introduced in the future.”

DK-Technologies will be showing a working prototype of the new DK Meter at NAB on Booth C7840. The meter will start shipping by July 2011.

