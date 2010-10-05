Sonnet Signs Distribution Agreement With India's Mach Data Systems

IRVINE, Calif. -- Oct. 5, 2010 -- Sonnet Technologies today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with India-based Mach Data Systems (MDS), a provider of end-to-end data storage solutions. Under the agreement, MDS will provide distribution and sales support for Sonnet's entire line of storage systems to the company's wide value-added distribution network in India.

MDS will be offering the full range of Sonnet products including the Fusion(TM) line of high-performance, cost-effective, and reliable desktop and rackmount RAID storage solutions. The devices range from two-drive portable solutions to four-drive units with quad interfaces to eight- and 16-drive solutions with internal SAS expanders. Also included in MDS' offering is Sonnet's Qio(TM) professional universal media reader/writer and 16-drive Fusion RX1600Fibre Shared Fibre Channel storage system.

Available in 16TB or 32TB configurations, the Fusion RX1600Fibre can provide direct, high-speed access to assets for up to four users without a dedicated server or an added Fibre switch. Employing a four-port 8Gb Fibre Channel interface, the Fusion RX1600Fibre offers speed and flexibility delivering aggregate bandwidth up to 1,000 MB/sec read, and up to 100 percent more streams to multiple simultaneous users than general-purpose shared storage systems. Integrated SAS expanders enable RX1600 Expansion enclosures to be connected, and RAID 5 and RAID 6 formatting support, SCSI Enclosure Services (SES) 2.0 compliance, and enhanced S.M.A.R.T. data reporting offer increased reliability.

Sonnet's Qio is a convenient and high-speed alternative to stand-alone card readers, SATA controllers, and various adapters, combining their functionality in a compact rugged case. Qio supports major HD video memory card formats -- Sony(R) SxS(TM), Panasonic P2, CompactFlash(R), and SDXC(TM) -- with two slots for each (SDXC shared with SxS) and the ability to transfer data from all cards concurrently. Users can copy files between any cards, attached drives, or host computer with aggregate bandwidth of up to 200 MB/sec.

"MDS has earned a reputation for doing its research and offering only the most robust and reliable products for its customers. The company's expertise and extensive distribution network will prove to be invaluable as we expand our presence in India while providing additional support for our existing customers," said Robert Farnsworth, CEO of Sonnet Technologies.

A part of INTUIT Technology Middle East, MDS offers a variety of enterprise-class data storage solutions to small- and medium-sized companies in India, with a focus on scalability, reliability, and cost-effectiveness. The company also builds unified data storage systems based on enterprise-class Linux(R) for customers requiring backup and file servers, VTL, IPSAN, FCSAN, CDP, disaster recovery, and off-site backup, all in one box.

"India has a growing demand for high-quality storage solutions in the audio/video and broadcast industries," said DR Baskaran, managing director of India operations at MDS. "We are excited at the prospect of carrying Sonnet's product line to meet this need for our customers."

More information on Qio and the Fusion line of RAID storage solutions is available at Sonnet's website at http://www.sonnettech.com.

About Sonnet Technologies Sonnet Technologies Inc. of Irvine, Calif., is a leader in providing storage systems for professional users of Macintosh(R), Windows(R), and UNIX(R) systems in the film, video, and broadcast industries. Since its founding in 1986, Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative solutions that enhance the performance and connectivity of Macintosh and industry-standard computers. Today, the company is a world-leading computer hardware upgrade company with a product line featuring a range of high-performance, cost-effective, and reliable storage solutions, as well as a variety of performance-extending upgrade cards. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

