Blackmagic Design Wins “Best of IBC 2011” Award from TVBEurope

Manchester, UK - October 11, 2011 - Blackmagic Design announced today that the ATEM Camera Converter and the Intensity Extreme have been recognized as the “Best of IBC 2011’ from TVBEurope Magazine at the IBC convention in Amsterdam.

The editors and writers of TVBEurope make their selections at the show and the list is ‘stress tested’ by Associate Editor, David Fox, who visits each candidate’s stands to make his final selection for the ‘Best of IBC 2011’ title.

“Our combined TVBEurope and IBC Daily personnel give us by far the largest editorial team on the ground at IBC each year. Our editors really know the European market, and our Best of IBC selections are the smartest, most game changing new products to be launched at the show,” said Fergal Ringrose, Editor of TVBEurope. “We firmly believe that TVBEurope’s Best of IBC2011 Editors’ Awards are the most meaningful, unbiased, relevant and market focused selection in the industry.”

