CLEAR-COM UNVEILS HME DX210 WIRELESS INTERCOM SYSTEM AT THE 2011 NAB SHOW

Latest Edition of HME DX Series Digital Wireless Intercoms Offers Superior Wireless Performance for High Demand Productions

LAS VEGAS, April 11 2011 ─ Clear-Com, a global leader in critical voice communications systems, will introduce the HME DX210 at this year’s 2011 NAB Show. The HME DX210 offers the perfect blend of wireless intercom performance, system compatibility with wired intercom systems, and ease of use. Operating in the 2.4GHz band, the DX210 delivers exceptional sound clarity and enables interference-free communication for highly demanding productions. Clear-Com will demonstrate the HME DX210, along with HME DX100, HME DX121 and HME DX300ES at Booth C6647.

The HME DX210 is a newly-designed, two-channel intercom system that has advanced the capabilities of the legendary DX200. The DX210’s wired intercom interface is now compatible with Clear-Com’s or RTS’ 2-wire systems, and provides two separate 2-wire and 4-wire interconnections. The powerful 1RU base station supports up to 16 full-duplex and 44 half-duplex beltpacks and/or wireless headsets by linking four base stations. The DX210 is paired with the rugged BP210 beltpack and All-in-One WH210 Wireless Headset COMMUNICATORs, which have two intercom buttons (IC1/IC2) with ISO. The system is also backward compatible with the DX200 COMMUNICATOR models such as BP200, WH200 and WS200 (Wireless Speaker Station).

One of the features in the HME DX210 is a digital auto-nulling circuit, which allows users to eliminate the return audio of the wired 2-wire intercom automatically. The system offers 2-wire circuit protection to prevent feedback from un-terminated 2-wire channels. The DX210 also has an assignable AUX input for program. The DX210 allows for relay (GPO) actuation with ISO function from either base station or any one of the appropriately configured COMMUNICATORs.

The DX210, as with all DX Series systems, features Spectrum-Friendly Technology to avoid frequency conflicts and Digital Frequency-Hopping Spread Spectrum (FHSS) technology for interference-free communication.

“At the 2011 NAB Show Clear-Com will demonstrate the breadth and scope of wireless intercom solutions to industry professionals,” says Craig Frederickson, Product Manager of the HME DX Series. “The HME DX210 sets a new standard in multi-channel wireless intercom solutions with all the features and interfaces necessary for critical communications, while maintaining the HME legacy of being easy to install and operate.”

All HME Pro-Audio Wireless products are now exclusively distributed by Clear-Com, an HME Company. With the addition of HME DX210 and the other HME DX Series Wireless products, Clear-Com is now the only provider in the broadcast and live performance markets to offer a wide range of Basic, Advanced and Expert level wireless intercom solutions including the Tempest2400 2.4GHz and Tempest900 900MHz systems (available in North America), CellCom 1.92-1.93GHz system and HME PRO850 UHF band system. All Clear-Com wireless systems will be exhibited at the NAB Show this year.