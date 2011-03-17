NAB 2011: New Avid Training from Class on Demand

Expert training company to showcase brand-new instructional courses for Avid® Studio and more; plans exclusive prize giveaway for Las Vegas SuperMeet

Hoffman Estates, IL –Class on Demand™, a provider of professional educational products for creative markets, has announced that it will exhibit at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) convention, held in Las Vegas from April 11-14, 2011. Stationed at booth SL11217, Class on Demand plans to display its full range of training titles, spanning recent software releases from Apple®, Adobe® and more, including the just-announced “Complete Training for Avid® Studio” training course. Class on Demand instructors and experts will be on site to discuss the marketable and creative benefits that post-production and broadcast professionals receive from staying up to speed on the latest industry trends and techniques with Class on Demand’s affordable, self-paced products. The Class on Demand team will also demonstrate the pioneering Class on Demand Learning Platform, which includes a secure streaming video server employing Microsoft’s® Silverlight® DRM technology for a convenient and accessible on-demand training experience from the Class on Demand curriculum.

“NAB is one of the industry’s most anticipated events – trends are defined each year right on the show floor. With technology constantly evolving and becoming even more complex, it’s important for professionals to stay current and educated to enhance marketability,” says Paul Holtz, CEO and Founder, Class on Demand. “Class on Demand always pushes out the most ‘au courant’ training on all of the industry’s most innovative software and techniques. We look forward to meeting with the NAB community and discussing ways for them to leverage our courses, as well as the opportunity to plan our next training release around some of the exciting and groundbreaking new technology releases.”

In addition to exhibiting on the show floor, Class on Demand will be attending the 10th Annual Las Vegas SuperMeet, held at the Bally’s Hotel Event Center on Tuesday April 12, 2011 – doors open at 4:30 PM. This year, the SuperMeet folks have teamed up with Class on Demand to expand the traditional SuperMeet prize drawing. Now – whether attending the SuperMeet or not – everyone can go online and enter to win the Class on Demand Grand Prize Drawing, which includes a top-of-the-line NVIDIA® Quadro® 5800 graphics accelerator card and 1-year of unlimited access to Class on Demand’s entire online media training catalog.

Class on Demand’s entire prize package is valued at over $5000 dollars. The lucky winner will be announced at the SuperMeet on Tuesday, April 12 – participants need not be present to win, but must enter online to win before 12:00 PM CST on April 10, 2011. Register now at: http://bit.ly/ekFPD1.

For information about the SuperMeet, or to purchase tickets, please visit http://www.supermeet.com/.

About Class on Demand Training for Post-Production and Broadcast Markets

Class on Demand is an award-winning producer of online and self-paced training programs for post-production and broadcast markets. Each Class on Demand training product is custom designed by an industry thought leader who brings years of insight and experience to the materials. The real-world approach provides a superior learning experience, enabling professionals to master applications and improve their productivity on every level. The training titles cover a wide range of technology: Adobe, Apple, Avid, Cisco©, HP® ProCurve®, NewTek®, Sony®, Sorenson®, Thomson® and many more.

Class on Demand’s self-paced training programs are an effective, affordable way for post-production and broadcast professionals to increase their marketability. The real-world teaching methodology, combined with the modular structure, enables professionals to quickly get up to speed on that latest industry product release or master a new workflow innovation.

About Class on Demand

Class on Demand (http://www.classondemand.com) is a leading producer of education and training programs. Its products and services address the needs of individuals, professionals and corporate training. Current programs cover a broad spectrum of content, including: video capture and editing, computer animation, federally mandated training, customized corporate training, IT training, and vocational education.

Class on Demand is a trademark of Class on Demand, Incorporated. Any other logo, trademark or registered trademark mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners and are incorporated in this material for reference only.

Press Only (Class on Demand):

Zazil Media Group

Kathleen Langlois

(p) +1 413 374 7655

(email) kathleen@zazilmediagroup.com

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

(p) +1 617 817 6595

(email) janice@zazilmediagroup.com