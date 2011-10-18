TC ELECTRONIC TO HOST LOUDNESS SEMINAR AT AES 2011

NEW YORK—TC Electronic (AES Booth 541), a global leader in digital signal processing and loudness control technologies for the professional audio, broadcast and post-production markets, is pleased to announce it is hosting the AES 2011 Exhibitor Seminar, When Is it Too Loud? on Saturday, October 22, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Room 1A01 at the Jacob K. Javits Center.

TC Electronic’s Thomas Lund, Development Manager, HD, and Steve Strassberg, Vice President of Sales, HD and Broadcast, will present at the seminar, exploring the new loudness standards and offering real-time solutions for loudness issues in broadcasts, podcasts, music creation, mobile audio and other applications. Attendees will gain a strong foundation in navigating the new loudness standards, helping them to implement the best loudness control solutions for their facilities.

TC Electronic has committed itself to developing products to meet the new and emerging loudness standards for the industry. AES attendees will also have the opportunity to visit the TC Electronic booth (541) during AES 2011, where they will see the company’s entire range of loudness meters, digital signal processors and Dynaudio Acoustics monitors on display, including: System 6000 MKII, LM2, BMC-2, BM5A MKII, AIR Remote, AIR 6 Master, AIR 6 Slave, P2, DB2, D22, DB Max, TC TouchMonitor TM7 and TM9, Reverb 4000, EQ Station and the new LM5D/AM6 Radar Meter Bundle for Pro Tools HD.