Clear-Com Welcomes Richard Palmer as Regional Sales Manager

Palmer Will Help Grow and Maintain Key Partners and Customers in Southern Europe and Africa

CAMBRIDGE, UK, MARCH 21, 2011 ─ Clear-Com®, a global leader in mission-critical voice communication systems, is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Palmer as Regional Sales Manager, Southern Europe and Africa. In this role, Palmer will further strengthen Clear-Com’s rapidly growing market presence in Southern Europe and Africa by developing and maintaining key dealer and reseller relationships, while actively pursuing and cultivating new sales opportunities in the region.

With his background in audio sales and education, Palmer is the ideal candidate to help Clear-Com continue its phenomenal growth in Southern Europe and Africa, where its digital wireless and wired intercom products are becoming widely entrenched in the broadcast, live performance and corporate sectors. He comes to Clear-Com from Solid State Logic, where as International Distribution Manager he handled all activity for the worldwide distributors of SSL’s analogue and digital pro audio portfolio. He has held similar responsibilities at Audio-Technica and Advitel.

“Clear-Com’s refreshing, innovative and flexible approach to bringing unique quality solutions to its client base are just some of the reasons that it is truly an honour to work for such a world-class company,” says Palmer. “Clear-Com’s excellent reputation, broad product range and solid international partner network will be an excellent platform from which to grow the business in both traditional and new markets.”

The appointment of Palmer is part of Clear-Com’s commitment to offer the highest level of service and support to its customers and partners across the world. In addition to his expertise in audio sales and management, Palmer is an educator, having worked as a lecturer in music technology and audio production at De Montfort University. He also served as a course team leader in music technology at Leicester College.

“Richard’s wide-ranging background in audio sales and management is an excellent compliment to our sales team and its goals for Southern Europe and Africa,” says Karlie Miles, Clear-Com’s Director of EMEA Sales. “We are confident he will provide our customers, dealers and distributors with the kind of hands-on support they deserve, and help to further continue our success in the region. We warmly welcome him to the company.”

About Clear-Com

Clear-Com, an HME company, is a global provider in professional voice communications systems since 1968. We develop and market proven intercom technologies such as Analogue & Digital Partyline, Digital Matrix, Wireless and Intercom-over-IP systems for critical communication applications in broadcast, performance venues, military, government and enterprise markets. Recognized for our legacy of intercom innovations, production teams around the world have come to depend on Clear-Com for clear, reliable and scalable communications solutions. More information about Clear-Com can be found at www.clearcom.com.

About HM Electronics, Inc. (HME)

A privately held company founded in 1971, HME has continued to be a leading provider of innovative technology focused on enhancing productivity and customer service for multiple markets including pro audio, sports, and restaurants. HME developed the first wireless intercom system for pro audio and continues to introduce exciting, cutting-edge wireless intercoms that enhance communications, increase productivity and facilitate creativity for virtually any application. HME’s comprehensive line of wireless intercoms – including the award winning PRO850 UHF and DX Series Digital Intercoms – are designed with the user in mind. In addition to pioneering the first wireless intercom for the pro audio industry, HME was the first to develop the wireless headset system for the drive-thru quick service restaurant market. More information can be found at www.hme.com.