DALET INTEGRATES SWITCH MEDIA VIDEO CONTENT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM WITH ENTERPRISE EDITION MAM

SYDNEY, 16 April 2012 – Multi-platform video specialists Switch Media today announced that their Video Content Management System (VCMS) is now 100% API integrated with the Dalet Enterprise Edition and Dalet web services including News, Media Asset Management and Sport.

Switch Media’s Global Head of Sales Mark Johns explained, “This is a very big step forward for anyone wanting to publish content to multiple platforms as the VCMS integration allows users to publish to any connected device directly from Dalet’s Enterprise Edition MAM system – with just one click.”

The Switch Media VCMS Dalet integration has significant benefits for broadcasters and journalists in the field too.

Johns continued, “With this new functionality a journalist doesn’t have to worry about formats and workflows of the devices they are publishing to as the Switch Media VCMS takes care of all of this for them. As the VCMS is device agnostic it doesn’t matter if the asset is going to a TV, tablet, PC or all three, with one click it is sent and published without human intervention.”

Another major advantage of the VCMS / Dalet integration is the immediate availability of analytics about the published assets directly from the MAM system.

Johns added, “Again, this is a major plus for those needing to publish and immediately know the status of their assets. We have now a complete and seamlessly integrated MAM solution which is easy to use and completely intuitive. This is one of the most advanced integrations of its type with a very high level of functionality that includes analytic results that can help improve business in a multi-platform publishing environment.”

Switch Media’s Video Content Management System (VCMS) forms the basis of many of the industry’s leading multi-platform video management and distribution solutions.

As a highly customisable Media Asset Management (MAM) platform, Dalet Enterprise Edition enables broadcasters and content producers to integrate multiple workflows and formats – news, sports, programs, VOD, archives in SD and HD – under one fluid system. Built-in production tools manage ingest, logging, production, distribution and archiving across systems and workgroups.

“The integration of Switch Media’s VCMS with the Enterprise Edition MAM system really is a step forward,” says Kevin Savina, Director of Product Management, Dalet. “Usually the link between the CMS and the MAM system is a simple push of data. What we have here with Switch Media is a much deeper and meaningful integration with bi-directional exchanges of information at a very granular level and with feedback. With the level of analytics that the VCMS brings, data can now stay with the person publishing it enabling them to see exactly who is using their published asset, from the very device they published it from.”

