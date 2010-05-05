Omneon Spectrum™ Media Server Moves Italy's Telenova Toward Tapeless Production Workflow

SUNNYVALE, Calif. — May 4, 2010 — Omneon Inc. today announced that Telenova Italy, a major multiregional broadcaster based in Milan, has taken an Omneon Spectrum™ media server system live in its move toward a fully tapeless production system. The Spectrum system, which replaces legacy video server systems, supports both ingest and playout of Telenova programming (Telenova in Lombardia and Telesubalpina in Piemonte) and offers an edit-in-place capability for a more efficient and streamlined overall production workflow.

"The Omneon Spectrum media server is a powerful system that has revolutionized the television market," said Ernesto Bergamin, technical director at Telenova and a long-time leader within the Italian broadcast industry. "We've deployed the Omneon system to strengthen our infrastructure for playout and tapeless production because the Spectrum server features a real-time operating system, a specific file system for video, the ability to play all popular file formats, compatibility with all editing systems, and internal SD/HD conversion capability. Together these things make the Omneon Spectrum server unique within our industry."

Telenova broadcasts 24 hours a day, and the reliability of the Omneon Spectrum server is essential to ensuring continuous playout and maintaining very low operating costs. Moreover, the flexibility and interoperability of the Omneon system support an efficient tapeless workflow that incorporates existing SD systems at Telenova, in turn simplifying the broadcaster's transition to HD operations.

The multiformat video Spectrum system installed at Telenova features 13 input ports and 15 output ports and provides 7.2 TB of RAID6-configured storage. The Omneon system operates under the control of ETERE automation software. The Spectrum system was installed and configured by the Milan office of Video Progetti, an Omneon distributor in Italy.

"The Spectrum media server has become a go-to solution for broadcasters seeking to bring more efficient and reliable performance to both new and existing tapeless workflows," said Geoff Stedman, senior vice president of marketing and business development at Omneon. "The server system offers proven performance and straightforward integration that combine to make an immediate improvement to operations, and the modular nature of the system allows broadcasters to build an Omneon-based video infrastructure that matches their business and operational needs, now and in the future."

About Telenova

Telenova is a major multiregional broadcaster (Telenova in Lombardia and Telesubalpina in Piemonte) based in Milan. Established in 1976, the company is owned by the Society of San Paolo, a religious congregation founded in 1914 by Father James Alberione for evangelization through the media of mass communication. The creator of Telenova was the historical editor of Famiglia Cristiana, Fr Joseph Zilli, in the tradition of Paolini to communicate the Gospel to modern man with today's media. More information is available at www.telenova.it.

About Video Progetti

Video Progetti S.r.l. is a leading Italian company that for 18 years has distributed and integrated professional equipment for television, cinema, and telecommunications. Having offices both in Rome and Milan, Video Progetti keeps constantly in touch with the key players of the industry and participates on the development of the Italian broadcast market by offering in Italy the latest technology. More information is available at www.videoprogetti.it.

About Omneon Inc.

Omneon, Inc., is a leading provider of scalable media server and active storage systems that optimize workflow productivity and on-air reliability for the production, distribution, and management of digital media. Omneon is a pioneer in the use of advanced IT technologies and open systems for broadcast applications, producing a modular and expandable video server architecture in the Omneon Spectrum media server. The company's Omneon MediaGrid active storage system delivers centralized content storage that is scalable in capacity, bandwidth, and media-processing power. The company has an extensive global presence with customers in more than 50 countries on six continents. Omneon is on the Web at www.omneon.com.

