IMT’S RF CENTRAL HIGHLIGHTS ITS AWARD-WINNING microLite HD COMPACT COFDM TRANSMITTER AND PRO-LINK HD PORTABLE MICROWAVE LINK AT CCW 2010

RF Central Shows Innovation with new Products During the Fall’s Premier Conference And Exhibition for Media, Entertainment and Communications Technology

NEW YORK, NY (OCTOBER 5, 2010) – Integrated Microwave Technologies’ (IMT) RF Central, a Vitec Group brand, and a leading provider of digital and analog microwave systems for the broadcast, sports and entertainment, government, military and international marketplace, will highlight its award-winning, next-generation microLite HD COFDM Transmitter and Pro-Link HD 5.8 GHz HD/SD Portable Video Microwave Link at Content & Communications World (CCW) 2010 (Booth 930).

The microLite HD Transmitter was recently recognized by the International Association of Broadcast Manufacturers (IABM), the global voice of the broadcast and media technology supply industries, for its design and was a winner of the 2010 Award for Excellence. A product focused on the future of broadcast workflow, the microLite HD is a compact, mountable COFDM SD/HD digital transmitter designed for the next generation of professional lightweight cameras featuring full HD/SDI capabilities. It occupies less than six cubic inches, features MPEG-4 encoding/decoding in HD/SD and can be operated in 20mW or 100mW output power modes.

RF Central’s Pro-Link HD 5.8 GHz HD/SD Portable Video Microwave Link, is the latest addition to the comprehensive RF Central MPEG-4 product portfolio. The Pro-Link HD offers both balanced microphone and line level inputs via switch selectable XLR connectors on the transmitter. The high-quality, rugged, seamlessly integrated transmitter and receiver platform comes in a milled aluminum chassis for secure transportation and heavy use in a variety of broadcasting environments, bringing together value and return on investment. Operating in the 5.8 GHz license-free band, the Pro-Link HD distributes high-quality wireless digital video and audio all in a compact package.

Stephen Shpock, president, Integrated Microwave Technologies, says, “Both of these innovative products expand RF Central’s portfolio of pioneering MPEG-4 broadcast technology solutions. We are very excited to bring these ground-breaking products to a conference that’s main focus is communications technology.”

For more information on additional products RF Central will showcase at CCW 2010, please visit the company’s booth during the show or visit www.rfcentral.com.

About RF Central

RF Central manufactures and supplies state-of-the-art microwave equipment to television broadcast and government customers throughout the United States. RF Central also provides specialized integration, installation, and engineering services. RF Central is marked by its unique qualifications within the industry and its dedication to expanding and improving the terrestrial microwave options available to customers.

A Snapshot of the Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2009 revenue of £315 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.