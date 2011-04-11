TC Electronic’s Complete Range Of Broadcasting Meters And Processors On Display At The NAB 2011 Show

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 11, 2011 - At this year's 2011 NAB Show, TC Electronic (Booth SU10217) is exhibiting its precision loudness meter range, as well as a number of professional broadcasting processors that take broadcast audio to a new level. Be sure to attend the press conference being held at the company's booth, at 3 p.m. on April 11.

Radar Meter - Loudness has never sounded so good!

TC Electronic has an impressive range of loudness metering solutions for professional broadcasters, and a key element in this range is the unique 'Radar Meter' that provides a standardized, precise and clear presentation of any audio signal. This meter comes standard with several TC Electronic broadcast units such as the rack-mountable, stereo loudness meter, LM2, and the brand new DB4 MKII and DB8 MKII broadcasting processors. For a more hands-on experience, the Radar Meter is an expansion option for TC TouchMonitors, TM7 and TM9, which deliver the ultimate audio overview on either a 7" or a 9" touch screen. Finally, the Radar Meter is also an optional algorithm for System 6000 MKII.

DB4 MKII and DB8 MKII

The DB4 MKII and DB8 MKII broadcast processors conform to new EBU, ATSC and ITU Loudness and true-peak level standards across all platforms and all formats. The new MKII versions feature EBU R128 and ATSC A/85 compliant LM6 Loudness Meters, new SNMP functions and one week of detailed logging. Further, with several thousand units operating constantly and globally, there is plenty of proof that the original DB4 and DB8 processors rarely fail. The MKII versions increase this stability by doubling up on the power supply, fuses, mains inlets and the Swiss-made Papst fans.

System 6000 MKII

The System 6000 MKII is the audio industry's flagship processor capable of pristinely handling any signal imaginable. Each of its four engines may be used for loudness and dynamics processing, reverb and effects processing, loudness and true-peak metering, format conversion and pitch change. One or more System 6000 MKII frames may be controlled from a TC Icon touch screen and motorized fader remote, or from a Mac or PC.