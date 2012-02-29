Triveni Digital CTO Chernock to address NAB broadcasters on Internet-connected TV

At the 2012 NAB Show, Rich Chernock, CTO of Triveni Digital, will present during a pair of sessions on the topic of Internet Connected Television.

During the IEEE BTS tutorial on April 16, Chernock will deliver a presentation entitled "Broadcast and the Internet Connected TV." On April 18, he will present at the “Connected Television – Relationship to the Broadcaster” series.

With TV viewers increasingly looking to their television sets as a portal to Internet-based news, sports and entertainment, Chernock’s presentations couldn’t be better timed.

In this podcast interview, Chernock talks about his NAB sessions, the growing importance of Internet-connected TVs to broadcasters, and how they can take advantage of this emerging technology to better serve their viewers and tap new revenue opportunities.