Triveni Digital CTO Chernock to address NAB broadcasters on Internet-connected TV
At the 2012 NAB Show, Rich Chernock, CTO of Triveni Digital, will present during a pair of sessions on the topic of Internet Connected Television.
During the IEEE BTS tutorial on April 16, Chernock will deliver a presentation entitled "Broadcast and the Internet Connected TV." On April 18, he will present at the “Connected Television – Relationship to the Broadcaster” series.
With TV viewers increasingly looking to their television sets as a portal to Internet-based news, sports and entertainment, Chernock’s presentations couldn’t be better timed.
In this podcast interview, Chernock talks about his NAB sessions, the growing importance of Internet-connected TVs to broadcasters, and how they can take advantage of this emerging technology to better serve their viewers and tap new revenue opportunities.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox