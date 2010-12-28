Cablevisión Mexico Chooses Wohler Monitoring Solutions for HD Signal Monitoring

SAN FRANCISCO -- Dec. 28, 2010 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that Cablevisión Mexico, the largest cable television provider in Mexico, has chosen a suite of Wohler's advanced HD video monitoring equipment to monitor all of its outgoing HD signals.

Wohler's RMT-170e-HD single-screen SD/HD LCD monitors offer the cable provider a compact and cost-effective monitoring solution, with industry-leading performance and a range of popular features such as multiple inputs, a waveform and vectorscope display, and eight channels of audio bar graph metering. Additionally, Cablevisión Mexico is using Wohler's RMT-200-HD monitors and Touch-It(TM) Digital touch-screen video switchers.

The RMT-200-HD is a low-cost in-rack HD/SD-SDI audio/video monitor, offering larger-format single-screen displays of 15-, 17-, and 20-inch sizes and standard features such as in-monitor level metering, selectable video waveform and vectorscope, and safe and title markers. The Touch-It Digital offers unique multichannel image viewing and switching functionality in a smart design and at a list price far below the per-channel rate of many other multiview models. The 3RU system features a high-resolution 7-inch widescreen LCD touch-screen on one side and a full-size target screen on the other, with HD/SD-SDI sources (NTSC or PAL autosensing) displayed as thumbnails on the touch-screen display. Cablevisión Mexico is also using Wohler's RM-4290W-HD low-cost, in-rack HD monitors, and Touch-it Plus units for multichannel CVBS analog video and audio signal monitoring.

"Cablevisión Mexico's large installation of our HD video monitoring and switching solutions is an excellent example of Wohler's market leadership in a region that is seeing explosive growth in HD content, transmissions, and service offerings," said Kim Templeman-Holmes, Wohler's EVP of global sales and marketing. "The fact that Cablevisión, Mexico's largest cable operator, has chosen Wohler is a powerful validation of our technology and solutions in Latin America."

With headquarters in Mexico City, Cablevisión Mexico is a triple-play provider that offers cable television services to a wide area of viewers in the Mexican Federal District, including the municipalities of Atizapan, Coacalco, Cuautitlan Izcalli, Huixquilucan, Naucalpan, Nezahualcoyotl, Tlalnepantla, and Tultitlán.

Information about Wohler and the company's products is available at www.wohler.com.

About Cablevisión Mexico

Cablevisión is the largest cable television operator in Mexico based on its number of subscribers and homes served. Its concession area consists of Mexico City and surrounding areas in the State of Mexico, one of the largest cable television markets in Latin America and one of the largest cities in the world in terms of population. Cablevisión is the only cable television operator and high-speed Internet access provider in Mexico City, as well as the only provider of digital cable television services in Mexico. For more information, visit www.cablevision.net.mx.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler offers a comprehensive and award-winning range of audio, video, data monitoring, and captioning products designed to provide the highest quality solutions for facilities of all sizes and complexity. Founded in 1987, the San Francisco Bay-area manufacturer has grown to become the dominant provider of confidence monitoring and signal management solutions for the broadcast and pro audio/video markets. Originally inventing and defining the category of in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring products, the company has recently expanded its offerings to include solutions for captioning and loudness. More information about Wohler and its full range of solutions is available at www.wohler.com.