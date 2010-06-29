Crystal Vision's popular down converter goes 3Gb/s

New from Crystal Vision is Q-Down-A 3G – a broadcast down converter and distribution amplifier designed for broadcasters who want to keep the maximum quality of their 3Gb/s or HD signals when down converting.

The latest addition to the Q-Down family – Crystal Vision’s most successful range of products – Q-Down-A 3G combines the three advantages of outstanding picture quality, short processing delay and competitive pricing and includes four audio group handling and the option of integrated fiber input or output connectivity for additional flexibility.

Q-Down-A 3G has been designed to fulfil all of a broadcaster’s down conversion requirements, and can down convert 1080p, 720p and 1080i at both 50Hz and 59.94Hz. 3Gb/s (1080p) video can be converted to HD (720p or 1080i) digital and analog, or to SD digital and analog. 720p, 1080i and SD video can be converted to Standard Definition digital and analog.

Q-Down-A 3G provides three video outputs which can be configured in flexible ways, with HD outputs selectable as mixtures of digital HD, RGB and YUV, and Standard Definition outputs selectable as mixtures of SDI, composite, Y/C, YUV and RGB. Q-Down-A 3G additionally provides up to two reclocked loop-throughs of the 3Gb/s, HD or SD input, along with another six input loop-throughs if a DA6 top board is fitted.

Using Crystal Vision’s propriety processing, Q-Down-A 3G provides a unique level of image quality in its price range – avoiding aliasing while retaining picture sharpness. Four alternative vertical filter characteristics are available for those who want to optimize the performance for their material, while RGB and YUV lift and gain controls help maintain color fidelity.

Q-Down-A 3G is perfect for embedded audio applications: it can pass four groups of audio, de-embedding them and converting them to the appropriate format before re-embedding them.

Q-Down-A 3G’s short processing delay eliminates the need to compensate audio or other signals for the video delay, keeping everything in sync and making a system design much simpler.

For those who want to match other equipment delays in the system there are three fixed video delay settings available: ‘minimum’ (16 or 52 SD lines processing delay, depending on the conversion), ‘fixed’ (52 SD lines) and ‘frame’. There is also a fully flexible variable video delay of up to one video frame, adjustable in one line steps.

Q-Down-A 3G’s signal probe functionality makes it useful for flagging up faulty signals.

Q-Down-A 3G can be given integrated fiber connectivity simply by fitting the FIP input or FOP output options to the board. This allows Q-Down-A 3G to be used for down converting signals from beyond the local equipment bay – while still only using a single frame slot, which saves the broadcast engineer rack space and money.

Q-Down-A 3G includes the ability to deal with any 3Gb/s or HD to SD aspect ratio conversion requirements, with the option of selecting a 16:9 Anamorphic output for 16:9 SD systems and either a 16:9 to 4:3 Letterbox, a 16:9 to 14:9 Letterbox compromise, or a 16:9 to 4:3 Full Screen with center cut for 4:3 SD systems. Each of these aspect ratios can be individually adjusted away from the default values to create customized versions by using four independent sets of size, position and crop controls.

It is also possible to select the output aspect ratio according to the SMPTE 2016 AFD data embedded in the 3Gb/s or HD input video, and to insert WSS into the SD output, either manually or by automatically following the incoming AFD.

Explained Crystal Vision’s Managing Director, Philip Scofield: “The Q-Down-A 3G is the best converter so far from Crystal Vision. It manages to combine the conflicting requirements of fantastic picture quality, short processing delay, convenience of installation and reasonable cost. It has enabled broadcasters to design incredibly flexible installations working with both High and Standard Definition pictures.”

Q-Down-A 3G is a space-saving 4 x 10.5 inches module which is housed in the standard frames – available in 4RU, 2RU, 1RU and desk top box sizes. The inputs and outputs are accessed by using the RM41 frame rear module or the RM57 for fiber applications, while the choice of control options includes board edge switches, an active front panel on the frame, a remote control panel, SNMP and the Statesman PC software.

Q-Down-A 3G is shipping now.

Based at Whittlesford near Cambridge in the UK, Crystal Vision provides digital keyers, picture storage modules and a full range of digital and analogue interface equipment including converters, synchronizers, distribution amplifiers and audio embedders to the professional broadcasting industry worldwide.

www.crystalvision.tv