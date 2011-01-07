Bexel Brings On Entertainment Industry Leader, Stacey Dutton, As Business Development Manager, West

Former VP of C. Winston Simone Management and Deston Entertainment Joins Bexel Team

BURBANK, CA, JANUARY 7, 2011 – Stacey Dutton has been named Business Development Manager, Western Region of Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group’s Services Division.

With over 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry and a degree in Communications, Marketing and Fine Arts from New York University, Stacey will be working to manage Bexel’s business development for its rental and service companies on the west coast.

Dutton’s newfound position at Bexel will have her focusing on leveraging strategic relationships with networks and larger production companies for long-term collaborations. She will be focusing on new business, working with existing clients and finding new opportunities for Bexel via her years of experience and contacts, in all aspects of production, including producing, casting, management, promotion and as on-air talent.

Scott Nardelli, chief business development officer, Bexel, says, “We are thrilled to have such a multi-faceted professional as Stacey join our team and feel she’ll be a major asset to our business development group that will help our company’s growth in 2011.”

Dutton joins Bexel with a variety of experience and previously held positions such as the Executive Vice President/Talent Manager of C. Winston Simone Management and Deston Entertainment, successfully helping to launch the careers of platinum selling recording artists, such as Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, Cher, Michael Bolton and many others. Dutton also launched and directed the development of C. Winston Simone Management and Deston Entertainment’s Los Angeles-based office.

In addition, she has been an on-air host for the Discovery Network and for TLC’s television series “Clean Sweep” and also acted as a Casting Producer for various programs on E! and the Style Network.

About Bexel

Bexel is the pre-eminent worldwide provider of broadcast services including video and audio equipment rentals, fiber services, new audio sales, used equipment sales, and repairs/maintenance. Bexel provides brilliantly designed and flawlessly executed systems and solutions to all customers – including producers of the biggest and most important televised events in the world. For more information, visit http://www.bexel.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2009 revenue of £315 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organized in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services. Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events. Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fiber optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at http://www.vitecgroup.com.