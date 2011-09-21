Jampro Antennas Partners With Mectronica

Sacramento, CA -- Jampro Antennas, Inc. – the oldest antenna company in North America with over 50 years experience, and Mectrônica – the largest and most experienced antenna manufacturer and contractor in Brazil, have partnered to offer the Brazilian market unprecedented service and efficiency, especially regarding Digital TV projects. Alex M. Perchevitch, Jampro president, announced details from headquarters in Sacramento, CA, USA.

“Jampro is dedicated to supporting our customers with quality products and the highest level of service,” Perchevitch stated. “Joining forces with Mectrônica combines the power of American manufacturing with an intense understanding of the Brazilian market. Together we offer an unparalleled resource able to evaluate needs and provide the most advanced, appropriate, and cost-effective solutions for digital TV.”

Founded in 1954, Jampro was an early and major player in the emergence of DTV. The company has grown to become one of the largest international suppliers of radio and TV antennas and associated radio frequency (RF) equipment, transmission line and components. Jampro provides radio and television broadcasters around the world with high-quality, high-performance antenna systems and innovative DTV and DVB (Digital Video Broadcasting) solutions. A key factor underlying the company’s success is the rugged construction of its products, built and proven to operate flawlessly for decades in the most severe climates.

Mectronica, an iconic company in Brazil, has supplied antennas to the region for 35 years. Known as a pioneer in the manufacture of UHF, VHF and FM antennas, the Company is a leading supplier with installations in every Brazilian capital.

About Jampro

Jampro Antennas Inc., established to answer the need for quality broadcast systems at a reasonable price, is a leading supplier of antennas, combiners & filters and RF components for every application in the broadcast industry. Reputed for innovation and customization, Jampro builds each system to the specifications of the individual broadcaster. From the first system delivered in 1954 to those installed today, the Company is committed to consistent performance and quality founded on solid engineering. Today, over 15,000 broadcasters worldwide benefit from the quality and performance provided by Jampro systems. Additional information on JAMPRO can be obtained at www.jampro.com.

