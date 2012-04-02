SIS Live selects Eyeheight canalettoMDi for Grand National steeplechase

European outside broadcast and uplink service provider SIS LIVE has chosen an Eyeheight canalettoMDi multistandard color corrector for use during coverage of the 2012 Grand National steeplechase on April 14.

Installed in one of several vehicles, which will be on site from the SIS LIVE fleet, the canalettoMDi will receive live high-definition video of the event from a gyro-stabilized camera aboard a helicopter. It will allow fast adjustment of color balance to match feeds from other cameras positioned along the course.

Eyeheight’s canalettoMDi is a high-quality multi-definition digital color corrector for use in 1080i and 720p HD-SDI television standards as well as 625-line PAL and 525-line NTSC SD. Integral HD-SDI/SDI auto-sensing enables the unit to switch automatically to the incoming feed. Input and output are both to 1.5Gb/s HD-SDI SMPTE-274 standard or SDI. Each R, G and B channel has individually controllable gain, lift and gamma together with overall hue correction.

An integral legalizer with automatic luma overshoot suppression and undershoot control ensures that canalettoMDi's output conforms fully to EBU R103-2000 at all color correction settings. Program-makers and broadcasters working to non-EBU standards can alternatively set the legalization levels to their specific regional standards.

The Grand National is an annual steeplechase run over a distance of 4mi and 856yds with horses jumping 30 fences during two circuits of Aintree's National Course.

