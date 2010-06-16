Noise Industries Joins Silver Screen Pioneers At East Coast’s Largest Industry Networking Event

Red-hot visual effects company’s creative ingenuities on display for filmmakers and videographers alike at Hollywood-East’s first annual SuperMeet

Boston, MA – June 16, 2010 – Noise Industries, developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast markets, announced that they will be exhibiting at the first annual Boston SuperMeet, to be held at the Back Bay Events Center on June 25th, 2010. Dubbed “Hollywood-East” by media and movie producers, Boston’s increase in film production has the historic city climbing “top filmmaking location” lists alongside the likes of Los Angeles and New York City. By leveraging Boston’s newly minted reputation, the SuperMeet will undoubtedly attract the largest gathering of innovative Adobe®, Apple®, Autodesk®, and Avid® creative users and professionals, HD and 3D filmmakers, photographers and digital content creators on the East Coast. Noise Industries will be on-site to demonstrate their cutting-edge FxFactory visual effects platform, utilized by television networks, production studios and professional sport venues for use in promos, television programming, independent and feature length films, and more.

“Boston is the ideal location to hold a SuperMeet event, especially with the area’s recent growth in areas of film production,” says Niclas Bahn, director of business development, Noise Industries. “The SuperMeet always yields fantastic results, withholding its reputation as one of the industry’s top networking events. Boston will be no different; we welcome the opportunity discuss our newest plug-in developments, being utilized in all facets of the industry, with customer and colleagues in our creative hub.”

Noise Industries’ FxFactory platform holds innovative plug-ins that span a wide range of effects categories. They will be featuring new image enhancement and visual effects plug-ins from a variety of industry partners, including their most recent Stereo3D Toolbox release from Dashwood Cinema Solutions. The plug-in boasts powerful 3D-cinematography technology, similar to that displayed in the award-winning motion picture, “Avatar.” FxFactory development partner, Boinx Software, will be on-site at the SuperMeet showcasing the recently released FxFactory update to its award-winning still-image animator, FotoMagico 3.5.

The Boston SuperMeet will take place on June 25th from 4:00 pm – 11:00PM at the Back Bay Events Center in the John Hancock Hall, 180 Berkeley Street, Boston. For information about the event, or to purchase tickets, please visit: http://www.supermeet.com/.

About FxFactory High-Performance Visual Effects Plug-ins

Developed for Adobe After Effects, Apple Final Cut Pro, Apple Motion, and Apple Final Cut Express, FxFactory’s revolutionary plug-in distribution platform leverages a high precision, hardware-accelerated rendering engine that enables users to push the limits of visual effects creation. FxFactory’s innovative plug-ins span a wide range of effects categories, including: blurs, shines, distortions, glows, transitions, particle effects, color correction, keying, advanced stereoscopic 3D imaging and more. Each plug-in is complimented with a forward-thinking approach to design and an unmatched combination of features and performance:

• Plug-in Development and Distribution: Unique in the industry, FxFactory provides 3rd parties with a user-friendly development tool to design additional visual effects plug-ins for Apple and Adobe editing and compositing applications. There are currently 11 companies within the FxFactory Development Partner Program, including Aquafadas, Boinx Software, Dashwood Cinema Solutions, PHYX, DVShade, Futurismo Zugakousaku, idustrial revolution, Luca Visual FX, Storek Studio, PHYX Inc., SUGARfx, and Yanobox.

• Hardware Acceleration: Plug-ins are developed to take advantage of the system’s graphics card, providing unbeatable previewing and rendering performance.

• Highly Customizable, Contextual User Interface: FxFactory presents users with minimal parameters, and intuitively reacts and displays additional parameters based on the user’s actions. Parameters can be fully expanded allowing any effect element to be manipulated.

• Integrated Help Desk: Plug-in documentation, support resources and tutorials are accessible with one click from the parameter inspector.

• Hundreds of Presets: Built-in presets are a timesaving feature, which allow users to explore new looks with minimal effort. Users can easily create their own presets and subsequently replicate the look.

Availability and Pricing of FxFactory

FxFactory has a set of free plug-ins to introduce users to the platform. Commercial FxFactory plug-ins start at 29.00 USD and can be purchased via the Noise Industries website (http://www.noiseindustries.com) or through select resellers.

Adobe After Effects, Apple Final Cut Studio and Apple Final Cut Express 4 users can test drive hundreds of FxFactory plug-ins by downloading the free trial version from: http://www.noiseindustries.com/fxfactory.

About Noise Industries, LLC

Established in 2004, Boston, Massachusetts-based Noise Industries is an innovative developer of visual effects tools for the postproduction and broadcast community. Its products are integrated with popular non-linear editing and compositing products from Apple and Adobe. For more information about Noise Industries, please visit: http://www.noiseindustries.com.

