BHV Broadcast's Video Ghost Takes Prestigious Mario Award Home From NAB 2011

Las Vegas, NV – Video Ghost, BHV Broadcast’s video equivalent of phantom power for audio systems, is the recipient of the 19th Annual Mario Award given by TV Technology magazine. The Mario Awards recognize manufacturers whose products represent significant technical breakthroughs  many of these products have gone on to significantly impact the future of video technology.

“Mario scours the NAB show floor for the 10 most innovative products that represent the pinnacle of technical achievement. We are proud to present these awards on behalf of the ‘Masked Engineer,’” said TV Technology Editor Tom Butts.

The awards are named after Mario Orazio, a pseudonym for a nameless engineer and a renowned technology columnist for TV Technology who pens the Industry’s most widely read column “The Masked Engineer.” The awards are given out annually at the NAB convention to companies that demonstrate forward thinking and technical excellence in their products.

“Being recognized for innovation by the discerning and mysterious Mr. Orazio is a great honour,” stated P. Julian Hiorns, managing director of BHV Broadcast. “Receiving a Mario award from TV Technology’s ‘Masked Engineer’ substantiates our conviction that Video Ghost is a product that will fill a long over-due need in the industry. We’re delighted to display this latest award next to our other Mario and four STARs that TV Technology has presented to us over the past decade.”

BHV Broadcast’s Video Ghost was recognized for its ability to bring phantom power to the video camera world. Video Ghost provides a switchable 5V or 12V auxiliary power for camera accessories using the existing video cable. Under certain conditions a 656 ft (200m) operating length is achievable. As an example, the system can be used to power a composite to SDI converter at the camera, thus avoiding the significant signal degradation suffered by composite video over such a distance.

About the BHV Companies

BHV Broadcast is the sales and marketing arm of Brick House Video, designer and manufacturer of award-winning compact and cost-effective equipment for production and post-production including a full range of rack-mount and portable digital switchers to accommodate any application where space is at a premium. The Company also manufactures rate/standards and format conversion equipment. For further information: www.brickhousevideo.com

About TV Technology

TV Technology (www.tvtechnology.com ) is the industry’s leading magazine for technology news and reviews and is celebrating its 28th year covering the television industry. The magazine is published by NewBay Media LLC, the world’s largest publisher of audio and video publications.

