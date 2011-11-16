Digital Rapids Joins Akamai's NetAlliance Solution Partner Program to Enable Superior Digital Media Experiences

November 16, 2011 -- Markham, Ontario: Digital Rapids announced today that the company has joined Akamai's NetAlliance Solution Partner Program. Akamai has expanded its partner program to encompass the digital media ecosystem through the NetAlliance Solution Partner Program, with Digital Rapids joining as one of the new expansion's inaugural members.

"We've worked closely with Akamai on projects from live streaming of high-profile events to large-scale, multi-screen initiatives for some of the world's largest media and entertainment enterprises, and we're pleased to be further strengthening our relationship through the NetAlliance Solution Partner Program," said Brick Eksten, President of Digital Rapids Corporation. "We look forward to continuing our success with Akamai as our customers tackle new opportunities and new challenges in the rapidly expanding media landscape."

"The NetAlliance Solution Partner Program brings best-of-breed media technology companies together with Akamai to provide superior, robust workflow solutions for our digital media customers," said John Sconyers, Senior Director of Media Channels, at Akamai. "We're pleased to have Digital Rapids join the program, and we look forward to continuing to work together to bring the combined benefits of our solutions to leading top-tier media organizations worldwide."

Digital Rapids' flexible hardware and software solutions transform live and file-based video and audio into the multiple formats required by applications ranging from production and archive to multi-screen viewing on devices from PCs, tablets, mobile phones and game consoles to 'connected' and traditional television. Combining superior quality, outstanding performance, unmatched workflow efficiency and easy adaptability to dynamic customer requirements, Digital Rapids' solutions enable media organizations and professionals to maximize the potential of their media content when pursuing new revenue opportunities or new ways to reach their audiences.

Digital Rapids solutions -- including StreamZ and StreamZHD studio encoding systems; the Digital Rapids Transcode Manager high-volume, automated transcoding software; and the StreamZ Live family of live streaming and broadcast encoders -- have been adopted by thousands of customers worldwide, from leading broadcast networks, motion picture studios, multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs), online content portals and post production facilities to corporations, government agencies, universities and churches.

About Digital Rapids Corporation -- Digital Rapids provides the leading hardware and software solutions for transforming and delivering media, enabling the multi-platform experiences that are changing how audiences view content. Scaling from standalone appliances to global workflows, Digital Rapids solutions enable media professionals to maximize their productivity, quality, and the value of their content. Recipient of a coveted IBC Innovation Award and four prestigious Frost & Sullivan honors for encoding and transcoding leadership, Digital Rapids combines innovative technology with proven expertise to help our customers to expand their audiences, increase their media revenues and reduce their costs. Digital Rapids Corporation (www.digitalrapids.com) is headquartered in Ontario, Canada with offices in the United States, the UK, Australia, Argentina and Hong Kong.