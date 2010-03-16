LECTROSONICS APPOINTS FARKUS CENTRAL U.S. REPRESENTATIVE

Rio Rancho, NM – March 2010… Lectrosonics, recognized the world over as a leading manufacturer of wireless microphone systems and audio processing products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bernard Farkus as the company’s new Central U.S. Representative. With over twenty-four years of experience in all aspects of the broadcast and commercial audio-video industry, Farkus’ background makes him an ideal choice for his new position with Lectrosonics. He will eventually be stationed in the greater Dallas, TX area.

In his new capacity, Farkus will represent Lectrosonics throughout the central United States, including Texas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Kansas, the Dakotas, Montana, and Wyoming. Among his various responsibilities, he will serve as the company’s conduit for the authorized Lectrosonics dealer network, conduct product training and demonstrations, and represent Lectrosonics at regional trade shows and similar events.

Farkus’ background covers a wide range of experiences that make him ideally suited to his new position at Lectrosonics. He possesses CTS-D certification from InfoComm International and has been actively involved in the design and/or commissioning of hundreds of sophisticated audio, video, intercom, and control systems. With a work history that includes tenures at Wheatstone Corporation, ClearOne Communications, and Waveguide Consulting, Farkus’ experience runs the gamut from Design Engineer /Project Manager and Field Applications Engineer through Sales Engineer. Additionally, he is a Level II Crestron programmer and has an extensive DSP (digital signal processing) background. This combination of experience makes him well positioned to assume his new responsibilities with Lectrosonics.

Farkus commented on his new role with Lectrosonics. “With its comprehensive product offerings and a reputation for excellence, Lectrosonics represents a wonderful opportunity for me to utilize my sales, management, and application background,” he said. “I’ve always had a passion for the technologies utilized in the broadcast, theater, and musical performance spaces and, for quite some time, have been actively involved in the creation/specification of audiovisual systems. The opportunity to be actively engaged in the many areas where Lectrosonics competes is something I find uniquely challenging and rewarding. I believe this position is a great fit for me and I’m really looking forward to digging in.”

Gordon Moore, Vice President of Sales for Lectrosonics, shares Farkus’ enthusiasm. “I’m very pleased to have Bernard joining our effort,” Moore says. “Bernard’s combination of skills makes him a terrific choice for the Central U.S. Representative position. In addition to his background in the broadcast sector, he understands what the AV contracting professional looks for, and this is critically important when it comes to directing a prospective customer to the most appropriate products. With the addition of our new ASPEN Series processors, Bernard’s ability to represent these products makes him a great fit for our organization. I’m confident he’ll do well and produce the results we’re looking for.”

Farkus’ new position with Lectrosonics commenced March 1, 2010.

About Lectrosonics

Well respected within the film, broadcast, and theater technical communities since 1971, Lectrosonics wireless microphone systems and audio processing products are used daily in mission-critical applications by audio engineers familiar with the company's dedication to quality, customer service, and innovation. Lectrosonics is a US manufacturer based in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Visit the company online at www.lectrosonics.com.

