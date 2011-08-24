Pacific Television Center to Support Global Transmission for the 10th Anniversary of World Trade Center Attacks

NEW YORK CITY, AUGUST 24, 2011 - Pacific Television Center (PacTV), a Los Angeles-based independent, global transmission and production company, is preparing its New York facility for hundreds of hours of transmission to ensure that the events surrounding the 10th anniversary of 9/11 reaches viewers around the globe. Programming will begin on the evening of September 8 and last through September 12.

PacTV New York will have two HD/SD standup positions with dramatic views overlooking the ceremony, scheduled to take place on September 11, and the new 9/11 Memorial located at World Trade Center Plaza in New York City. In addition, there will also be a third HD camera position at street level to provide a more intimate backdrop.

"We are very proud and honored to be part of this significant and solemn anniversary in our hometown of New York City," says Nick Castaneda, New York Branch Manager. "By tying the HD camera positions with global connectivity to Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the UK, PacTV will be the only company in the world that connects field and studio productions with its own global HD fiber delivery system. We not only care about how the shot looks but also the manner in which it gets to viewers."

PacTV New York will be running its master control room, studio and field positions 24/7 to meet the needs of broadcasters including Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Global Canada, Australian Broadcasting Corp. and Television New Zealand. With its prime Manhattan location and the ability to play out multiple formats (PAL/NTSC/HD/SD), PacTV is perfectly positioned to provide broadcasters all of the activities surrounding this important event.