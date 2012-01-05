Triveni Digital CES 2012 Show Preview
Triveni Digital Inc.
Jan. 10-13, 2012
Exhibiting in the TechZone, booth 13446
Company Background
Triveni Digital Inc., a subsidiary of LG Electronics, develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.
Triveni Digital Products at CES 2012
New! GuideBuilder(R) Mobile Platform With ESG Support
Triveni Digital will demonstrate its GuideBuilder(R) metadata platform, which has been extended for mobile service support with new ESG (electronic service guide) functionality for program content, as well as for interstitials and channel logos. Engineered in accordance with the new Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) Mobile DTV A/153 Part 4 standard (Electronic Service Guide), which was developed under the leadership of Triveni Digital's CTO Rich Chernock, this extension of the GuideBuilder's mobile capabilities ensures up-to-date scheduling and tuning, managed through the operator's existing workflow components.
As the ATSC continues development of an end-to-end standard for non-real-time (NRT) services, Triveni Digital also continues to incorporate support for those advanced offerings into the GuideBuilder product line. Thus, the GuideBuilder infrastructure widely deployed now supports PSIP, Mobile ESG, and NRT management, in a unified manner enabling straightforward extension of existing workflows.
Additional enhancements to the GuideBuilder system include development of an open ESG carouselling interface for multiplexers. Designed to support centralcasting applications, the interface is compatible with products from a growing vendor list including Axcera, DTVinteractive, LARCAN, and Rohde & Schwarz.
The latest product and technology information
