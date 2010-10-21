DVEO Introduces Broadcast Quality, Multi Channel, 8VSB or QAM Demodulator

San Diego, California -- DVEO, the broadcast division of CMI, is introducing their latest product, a multichannel 8VSB (ATSC) or QAM off-air tuner/demodulator with dual DVB-ASI outputs.

Available next month, the Channel Catcher 8VSB+QAM receives either 8VSB or QAM signals and outputs the demodulated DVB-ASI transport streams for digital turnaround applications. Each Channel Catcher 8VSB+QAM module is a frequency agile broadcast quality demodulator and is particularly designed to not alter the incoming signal in any way.

8VSB (SMPTE 310M) is the modulation standard for American over the air broadcast. QAM is the modulation standard for American cable television. The Channel Catcher is a high density receiver that complies with both standards.

"The Channel Catcher 8VSB+QAM is ideal for broadcasters and cable system operators, or for universities or hotels with cable systems," comments Al Delir, Technical Support Engineer for DVEO. "The DVB-ASI output can be fed to either a multichannel transcoder or scaler having DVB-ASI inputs, such as DVEO’s MPEG Gearbox ASI/IP™, or to a multichannel QAM modulator for insertion into local cable feeds."

One to eight modules fit into a 2 RU chassis, with one power supply for every one to four units. Each receiver can be easily set up via a front panel that also provides visual feedback about the incoming signal quality.

Features:



• One to eight receiver modules fit snugly into 2 RU chassis

• Single demodulator ships with power supply and chassis

Optional additional modules can be factory or field installed

• Tunes to RF center frequency with thumb wheel switch

• 8VSB, 16VSB, 64QAM, 256QAM support (ITU-T J.83 Annex B)

• Tunes frequencies from 55 to 860 MHz

* VHF Channels 2-13

* UHF Channels 14-69

* Cable Channels 2-134

• Dual DVB-ASI outputs

• SMPTE-310M output mode available

• Output disable mode available on no lock

• Fault relay contact available

• Front panel controls with direct entry switches

• Front panel LED display with status and fault indicators

• Signal-to-noise ratio display in 3dB step LED bar display

Suggested Retail Price:

Channel Catcher 8VSB+QAM – 8 modules, rack, and two power supplies – $7,200 U.S.

Channel Catcher 8VSB+QAM – 4 modules, rack, and one power supply – $3,700 U.S.

(Available in configurations of one to eight modules.)

