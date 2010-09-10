Avid Introduces Software-Only Version of Avid DS

Integrated all-in-one finishing and compositing solution offers customers more workflow flexibility

IBC (Stand #7.J20), AMSTERDAM, September 10, 2010– Avid® (NASDAQ: AVID) today announced Avid DS 10.5 – a software-only solution designed to deliver powerful finishing and conform workflows at a new, approachable price point for busy, budget-conscious post facilities of all sizes. As the first software-only version of Avid’s all-in-one visual effects, finishing and conforming solution, Avid DS 10.5 software delivers unmatched price-performance for customers seeking a single system that offers support for full DI workflows for RED, 2K, 4K, DPX and ARRIRAW projects; deep compositing and paint toolsets for high-end graphics and color work; and integration with Avid ISIS® shared storage and Interplay® production management solutions.

“We’ve taken all the greatness of DS and delivered it in a software-only solution that empowers customers – ranging from independent boutiques to large post houses – with a faster, more affordable way to finish television and film projects,” said Chris Gahagan, VP of Products at Avid. “We’ve also opened up DS to include support for more industry leading formats, giving our customers greater workflow flexibility and the best offline to online finishing solution.”

Avid DS 10.5 offers an extensive feature-set to help customers manage their project pipeline, including but not limited to:

• All-in-one graphics and compositing capabilities that help speed project turnaround by eliminating the need to toggle between software applications to render media.

• Full 2K playback or HD RGB 4:4:4 proxies for precise color correction and data management of effects and titles, ideal for finishing television projects.

• REDRocket Accelerator card support to bring increased power for transcoding and the ability to render from any resolution, offering customers the real-time capabilities identical to standard video or film-based media workflows.

• Increased access to the full creative toolset of AVX2 effects, including those from Boris FX, Sapphire and The Foundry, to streamline workflow at any stage of the editorial process.

“Software-only DS means I can say ‘yes’ to clients and projects that were previously off limits,” said Dermot Shane, owner of mZungu Post Production. “As a smaller shop, we can now scale our finishing operations at a fraction of the cost and fill in any holes we may have previously had in the post workflow, like adding in a seat to handle effects and digital make-up process between conform, color grading and mastering. DS 10.5 offers a one-stop shop for finishing projects, wrapped in the convenience of a software package.”

Availability

Avid DS 10.5 software will be available beginning October 21, 2010. Pricing begins at $6995 USD for educational institutions and $9995 USD for professional licenses and each comes standard with a copy of Media Composer® 5 software. DS 10.5 is recommended for use with the HP Z800 workstation series and can be purchased as a turnkey system for an additional cost. For more information on the features, system requirements and upgrade pricing, visit: www.avid.com.

