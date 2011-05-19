Black Swan and Toy Story 3 Editors Take Attendees Behind the Scenes at EditFest NY 2011

Andrew Weisblum and Ken Schretzmann among the list of award-winning filmmakers to attend EditFest NY; ACE and Manhattan Edit Workshop host the summer’s most talked about industry event

New York, NY – May 19, 2011 – The American Cinema Editor’s (ACE) EditFest NY, the east coast version of ACE’s popular EditFest series originally launched in 2008 as ACE EditFest LA, is set to be bigger and better than ever this year, with top filmmaker Andrew Weisblum (Black Swan, The Wrestler) and seasoned Pixar Animation Studios editor Ken Schretzmann (Toy Story 3, Cars) headlining an impressive list of confirmed panelists. “EditFest is the rare event that allows us to meet fellow editors, share ideas, and reflect on the state of the craft,” says Ken Schretzmann. “We spend so much time working in solitude on projects, it’s great to step out of the cutting room and see there’s a whole community out there that shares your passion.”

Black Swan Academy® Award-nominee Andrew Weisblum will share his insights into the world of visual effects editing, while Ken Schretzmann will spearhead the Editing Animation: Pixar panel. “EditFest is a great opportunity for us to come out of our dark cutting rooms and mingle with our peers, compare notes and share ideas,” comments Andrew Weisblum. “I had a great time last year learning from other editors, and look forward to my panel again this year.”

ACE EditFest NY, co-produced by Manhattan Edit Workshop (Mewshop), will take place at the Director’s Guild of America Theater on West 57th Street in New York City from Friday, June 10 to Saturday, June 11 (http://bit.ly/mq28Mn). Continuing the editing extravaganza, Manhattan Edit Workshop will be offering a variety of workshops and demos on Certification Sunday (June 12), including A Filmmaker’s Guide to Tapeless Workflow with editor and tapeless guru Ari Feldman. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/mq28Mn.

Event Details: Kick Off Summer With a Blockbuster Event!

ACE EditFest NY kicks off on Friday, June 10 with an initial meet and greet, during which attendees have the opportunity to network with panelists and their peers. For the duration of the meet and greet, attendees can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a copy of Avid® Media Composer®, Editing DVDs from ACE, an assortment of popular software plug-ins, and many other prizes. The weekend festivities commence with a panel called The Lean Forward Moment, moderated by Norman Hollyn (Editor, Author and Head of USC Editing Track), where feature film editors like Larry Silk (Wild Man Blues, Pumping Iron) and Sabine Hoffman (Sex and the City 1 and 2) will discuss influential scenes from their favorite films.

Immediately following is the Opening Night Cocktail Party, held at Le Parker Meridien Hotel on 119 West 56th Street. Saturday, June 11 presents attendees with a jam-packed day of panels, discussions and Q&A sessions. “We are thrilled to have such well-respected filmmakers and editors presenting at this year’s event,” comments ACE President Randy Roberts. “Attendees have the incredible opportunity to learn from the industry’s leading talent and walk away with a deeper understanding and knowledge of their craft.”

“Black Swan and Toy Story 3 are two of the most award-winning and top-grossing films of 2010… having editors from both films at EditFest is absolutely huge,” says Josh Apter, owner and founder of Manhattan Edit Workshop. “It’s part of our company mission to do what we can to help build the creative filmmaking community and educate both novice and professional filmmakers. One of the best ways to do that is to bring the community together at events such as EditFest NY, and foster an atmosphere of discussion and knowledge sharing. Hearing from industry veterans about their own real-world experiences, behind the scenes, in the cutting room is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that should not be missed.”

Confirmed panelists* and participants include: Steve Audette (Bush’s War, Nico’s Challenge), Chad Beck (Inside Job, The Recruiter), Adam Bolt (Inside Job, Page One: A Year Inside the New York Times), Josh Diamond (MBS Prods., I Think Bad Thoughts, Full of Regret), Sabine Hoffman (The Ballad of Jack and Rose, The Girl is in Trouble), Malcolm Jamieson (Down to the Bone, Mad Men), Harry Keramidas (The Final Season, Back to the Future, 1, 2 & 3), Craig McKay (The Conspirator, Philadelphia, Silence of the Lambs), Keith Reamer (Amreeka, I Shot Andy Warhol), Ken Schretzmann (Toy Story 3, Cars), Larry Silk (Wild Man Blues, Pumping Iron), Barbara Tullver (Brooklyn’s Finest, State and Main, Signs), Aaron Yanes (Tyson, 30 for 30, PollyWood), David Zieff (Metallica – Some kind of Monster, Amazing Journey: The Story of The Who).

*Panelists are subject to availability and may change at anytime.

Watch the ACE EditFest NY promo video here: http://vimeo.com/17345630?ab.

Pricing and Registration

ACE EditFest NY 2011 will take place from Friday, June 10 – Saturday, June 11 at the Director’s Guild of America Theater on West 57th Street in New York City. Tickets are available now for just US $249 via the American Cinema Editor’s website (http://bit.ly/ejdLm9). Students, members of partner organizations, Mewshop Six Week Alumni, and previous EditFest attendees can purchase tickets at a discount price of US $199. For more information on EditFest NY 2011 please visit: http://bit.ly/hzOD7i.

About AMERICAN CINEMA EDITORS

AMERICAN CINEMA EDITORS (ACE) is an honorary society of motion picture editors founded in 1950. Film editors are voted into membership on the basis of their professional achievements, their dedication to the education of others and their commitment to the craft of editing. The objectives and purposes of the AMERICAN CINEMA EDITORS are to advance the art and science of the editing profession; to increase the entertainment value of motion pictures by attaining artistic pre-eminence and scientific achievement in the creative art of editing; to bring into close alliance those editors who desire to advance the prestige and dignity of the editing profession. ACE produces several annual events including EditFest (a weekend editing festival in the summer), Invisible Art/Visible Artists (annual panel of Oscar® nominated editors), and the ACE Eddie Awards, now in its 62nd year, recognizing outstanding editing in nine categories of film, television and documentaries. The organization publishes a quarterly magazine, CinemaEditor, highlighting the art, craft and business of editing and editors.

About Manhattan Edit Workshop

Manhattan Edit Workshop was founded in 2002 with the goal of providing cutting-edge editing instruction on Apple, Adobe® and Avid® platforms. In 2011 Mewshop added Avid Pro Tools® 9 training to its already impressive curriculum. Mewshop’s signature Six-Week Intensive is a jump-start for anyone looking for a career in editing, while weekend and one-week courses introduce and solidify core-editing concepts. Corporate and group training offers a customized curriculum, either in-house or on-site, for professionals eager to learn a new skill or to build on existing ones. The facility’s focus on small workshops, highly skilled and certified faculty, and a results-oriented curriculum, have quickly won it the reputation as New York’s premier post production teaching facility.

