Sennheiser launches its first ear-worn microphones, the Ear Set 1 and Ear Set 4

OLD LYME, Conn. – June 9, 2010: Audio specialist Sennheiser announces the launch of its first single-sided, ear-worn microphones at InfoComm 2010. The Ear Set 1 and Ear Set 4 are designed for stage shows, broadcasting studios and presentations. The sound and performance of the Ear Sets has already captivated pop star P!nk; the exceptional artist used a prototype of the Ear Set 4 on her Funhouse tour.

“Both Ear Sets use capsules that are much loved in the live production and broadcasting fields,” said Kevin Waehner, product specialist for professional systems at Sennheiser USA. “The Ear Set 1 features the omni-directional capsule of our smallest clip-on microphone, the MKE 1. The Ear Set 4 features the cardioid capsule of the HSP 4 headset microphone.”

Together with a robust and close-fitting mechanical design, these are two microphones which, due to high-quality capsules and perfect distance from the mouth, ensure first-class sound in energetic stage shows and during presentations.

While the Ear Set 1 is particularly insensitive to pop and wind noise and therefore easy to handle, the Ear Set 4 is an ideal choice for loud stage environments where it effectively suppresses ambient noise and offers excellent feedback rejection. Both microphones are very light, comfortable to wear, and very resistant to perspiration and moisture. The earclip and boom microphone can be easily adjusted to fit ear and head shape. The cable, which has low sensitivity to structure-borne sound, is very robust and has a diameter of only 1 mm.

P!NK

It should only have been a field test, but P!NK was so enamored of a prototype of the Ear Set 4 during tests for her Funhouse tour that she didn’t want to give it back. Monitor engineer Horst Hartmann: “The Ear Set is the first small microphone that is just as loud under live conditions and sounds just as good as a handheld microphone. Nothing like this was available before. Compromises always had to be made, either in terms of the comfort of the artist when wearing it or as far as the sound was concerned, because the lack of volume necessitated harsh equalization, and the sound always suffered as a result.”

In P!NK’s songs on the trapeze, the Ear Set underwent its baptism of fire. “In the air, right in front of the speakers—you wouldn’t even want to go there with a handheld microphone! With the Ear Set, we had no problems with feedback and the sound was excellent.”

For use in acrobatic displays of this kind, a skin-friendly adhesive tape, which can be covered by makeup, is supplied with the Ear Set. Also included are a cable clip for strain relief, a foam windshield for the Ear Set 4 and caps for altering the frequency response with the Ear Set 1.

The new Ear Sets can be used with all Sennheiser wireless systems; there are Sennheiser three-pin connectors for the Sennheiser 2000, 3000 and 5000 professional series or a 3.5 mm jack for pocket transmitters in the evolution wireless series. Available in beige or black.

The EarSet variants at a glance

EarSet 1-4 Omni-directional, Sennheiser 3-pin connector, black

EarSet 1-4-3 Omni-directional, Sennheiser 3-pin connector, beige

EarSet 1-ew Omni-directional, 3.5 mm jack plug, black

EarSet 1-ew-3 Omni-directional, 3.5 mm jack plug, beige

EarSet 4-4 Cardioid, Sennheiser 3-pin connector, black

EarSet 4-4-3 Cardioid, Sennheiser 3-pin connector, beige

EarSet 4-ew Cardioid, 3.5 mm jack plug, black

EarSet 4-ew-3 Cardioid, 3.5 mm jack plug, beige

Technical Data

Pick-up pattern Ear Set 1: omnidirectional

Ear Set 4: cardioid

Frequency response Ear Set 1: 20 – 20,000 Hz ±3 dB

Ear Set 4: 40 – 20,000 Hz ±3 dB

Nominal impedance (at 1 kHz) 1,000 ohms

Min. terminating impedance 4,700 ohms

Sensitivity (at 1 kHz) Ear Set 1: 5 mV/Pa ±2.5 dB

Ear Set 4: 4 mV/Pa ±2.5 dB

Max. sound pressure level Ear Set 1: 143 dB

Ear Set 4: 150 dB

Equivalent noise level Ear Set 1: 27 dB(A)

Ear Set 4: 37 dB(A)

Current consumption Approx. 240 μA

Supply voltage 4.5 – 15 V

Cable length 1.6 m

Diameter of capsule / housing Ear Set 1: 3.3 mm

Ear Set 4: 8.4 mm

Diameter of mic boom 1.1 mm

Weight (without cable) Ear Set 1: 0.08 oz.

Ear Set 4: 0.16 oz.