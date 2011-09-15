Sound Devices unveils MixPre-D portable mixer
Sound Devices introduced its MixPre-D portable mixer, which is intended for a number of applications including documentary-style, sports, news magazine and corporate-industrial productions, at IBC2011.
At the heart of the new MixPre-D are two studio-grade mic/line switchable inputs with limiters, high-pass filters and selectable phantom power. To accommodate the increasing variety of cameras and devices used in production, the MixPre-D offers output adaptability and serves as a flexible, class-compliant USB audio interface.
The MixPre-D offers numerous analog output options, including mic/line switchable balanced XLR, dedicated consumer mic-level on a locking TA3 connector, which is designed specifically for DSLR-type inputs, and an aux-level output on 3.5 mm connection. Digital outputs include balanced AES3 on XLR and USB audio connectivity for Mac OS, Windows or Linux computers.
