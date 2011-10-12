Ellis, McCartney take on new sales management roles at Telestream
Telestream has announced new sales management roles for two senior executives.
Steve Ellis was named VP of Emerging Markets, and Kevin McCartney was named VP of Sales for Telestream’s enterprise products. These changes will allow the company to better address growth markets in the Asia Pacific and Latin America regions, while continuing to maintain momentum in North America and EAME (Europe, Africa and the Middle East), the company said.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox