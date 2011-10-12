Sean East joins LARCAN as sales manager
LARCAN has announced that Sean East has rejoined the company as a sales manager and will lead the transmitter manufacturer’s Canadian sales effort in growing and developing new business opportunities within broadcast and emerging markets.
East has more than 20 years of experience in the broadcast industry. Most recently with Harris, as regional sales manager for their Canadian Radio Broadcast sales division, East has a proven track record in broadcast transmission sales.
