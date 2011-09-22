Thomson Video Networks inks VAR agreement with Hannu Pro

Thomson Video Networks announced at IBC2011 that business partner Hannu Pro has become a Value Added Reseller (VAR), distributing and supporting the entire Thomson Video Networks product line in the Baltic states, and in selected Eastern Europe countries.

Representing more than 50 of the industry’s top manufacturers, Hannu Pro has a track record of successful regional installations for Thomson Video Networks, including a complete national and regional DTT implementation for Latvia State Radio and Television Center, a hybrid DTT and IPTV system for Lattelecom, and a satellite headend for NURTS Bulgaria.

Hannu Pro is based in Riga, Latvia, with offices in Latvia, Estonia and Bulgaria. For more than 15 years, the company has built a reputation as a provider of integration services for customers in broadcast, post production and telecommunications.

Thomson Video Networks’ new VAR program is designed for experienced headend distributors who aim to develop their integration and customer services. The VAR acts as a qualified integrator and the first level of support. Thomson Video Networks offers VAR partners an advanced annual training scheme, with commissioning assistance, a second-line service level agreement, and remote or on-site support.