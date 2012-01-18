Jampro Antennas's At CABSAT 2012

Sacramento, CA • JAMPRO ANTENNAS, the oldest antenna company in the USA, will bring its value-laden and feature-rich complement of broadband solutions to CABSAT, the Middle East’s largest digital media and satellite exposition. Jampro highlights will include its JAT-U UHF broadband super turnstile antenna, JUHD UHF broadband panel antenna, Prostar JA/MS-BB broadband UHF slot antenna, and the RCEC affordable mask filter. The antennas will all be on display in Stand #S1-9 of Hall Sheikh Saeed 1 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre from 28 February to 1 March 2012.

in addition to the broadband solutions, Jampro will also showcase its RCCC constant impedance combiner along with economical and flexible antennas, combiners & filters, towers, and RF components that address every application in the broadcast industry including DTV, DVB-T, FM and HD Radio solutions. The Company will illustrate its vast scope of services - that span from concept to completion – by including its Service Group in its exhibition plans.

BROADBAND SOLUTIONS

Jampro JAT-U UHF Super Turnstile Antenna

Jampro’s Broadband Batwing IV/V 470 – 860 MHz Antenna has many outstanding features that bring great value to today’s broadcaster. The radome-enclosed unit can be either top or side mounted on a tower offering long life and many years of continuous service, ideal for broadband multi channel UHF applications. Minimum windloading while providing broadband response makes the JAT the perfect answer for applications where either one channel is defined, or multiple channels are combined.

Jampro JUHD Broadband UHF Panel Antenna

The JUHD Broadband UHF panel antenna is designed as either a side-mount or a top-mount antenna. The JUHD is based on a modular design and can be configured to provide various azimuth and elevation patterns. By using the optional beam tilt and null fill, the elevation pattern can be shaped to maximize coverage. The design of this horizontally polarized antenna may be configured to include varying levels of vertical polarization, with results ranging from small amounts of elliptical polarization.

Prostar JA/MS-BB Broadband UHF Slot Antenna

Jampro’s JA/MS-BB Broadband UHF Slot antenna, a part of the legendary Prostar™ line, is an economical alternative to buying, installing and maintaining multiple antennas. It provides a single, compact solution that conserves tower space and minimizes wind loading. Especially designed for multi-channel/combined channel operations in analog-analog, analog-digital or digital-digital TV applications, the JA/MS-BB arrives factory tuned with a ready-to-install, elegant and streamlined design. Broadcasters can choose from a wide selection of standard and custom transmission patterns. It can be configured for horizontal, circular or elliptical polarization, beam tilt and null fill are available; the JA/MS-BB handles power ranging from 2 to 10 kW. Input impedance is 50 ohm and VSWR of 1.1:1 or better can be achieved over sub-bands ranging from 470-530 to 835-890 MHz. The JA/MS-BB offers a compact new – but thoroughly proven – high performance and ruggedly built “single solution” for analog or DTV broadcast applications.

RCEC Mask Filter

Jampro’s new 8” RCEC Mask Filter is designed to provide superior mask filter performance at an affordable price and an output power of 5kw. Cross coupling creates steep rejection skirts and the high-Q cavities provide low pass band insertion loss in a compact design.

Booth Highlight RCCC-102-FM Constant Impedance FM Bandpass Combiner

Jampro will highlight its RCCC-FM Constant Impedance Combiner family that’s compact modular design can be configured to fit into the smallest transmitter rooms and allows an additional frequency to be easily added when the time comes. These combiners use temperature compensated Bandpass Filters with integrated heat sink tops to keep filters cool and locked on their frequencies.

The rugged RCCC-102-FM ensures years of solid performance. Various models are available for different channel spacing.

Booth Highlight Jampro Service Group

The manufacturer is also underscoring the scope of service’s available - from concept to completion - from the Jamppro Service Group. Backed by a highly qualified team comprised of industry leading engineers, project managers, field technicians and manufacturing staff, Jampro delivers the highest level of service available in the broadcasting industry with a comprehensive menu that includes:

• Turn Key Installation

• Site Survey and Inspection Services

• Transmission Line System Design and Layout

• System Optimization Testing Service

• After Sales Maintenance and Inspection

Established Products

A complement of Jampro’s well-established products will be shown including the Penetrator series of HD Radio™ antennas and components - world recognized as the most cost-effective in any power range. Additional offerings will include the JCPB-DA directional side mount FM broadband version; the JTS Test Section, a compact replacement for bulky tuned elbow complexes; the RCPU Patch Panel, with low-effort, quick release connections and low insertion loss; the JMPC-HD Antenna, for medium power FM stations; the JSHD-HD Antenna, an ultra-reliable dual-input FM system for full service stations; the RCHA-323-10HD Digital FM Radio COMBINER and the JL-SS Super Slot low-power TV Antenna series.

About Jampro

Jampro Antennas Inc., established to answer the need for quality broadcast systems at a reasonable price, is a leading supplier of antennas, combiners & filters and RF components for every application in the broadcast industry. Reputed for innovation and customization, Jampro builds each system to the specifications of the individual broadcaster. From the first system delivered in 1954 to those installed today, the Company is committed to consistent performance and quality founded on solid engineering. Today, over 15,000 broadcasters worldwide benefit from the quality and performance provided by Jampro systems. Additional information on JAMPRO can be obtained at www.jampro.com.

